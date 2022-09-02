Trump On Biden Primetime Address: “He Must Be Insane, Or Suffering From Late-Stage Dementia!”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PALM BEACH, FL – Following a divisive speech delivered on primetime television Thursday evening where President Joe Biden accused him and MAGA Republicans of being a threat to “the very foundations of our republic,” former President Donald Trump blasted his successor – via his Truth Social platform – claiming that he is suffering from either mental illness or dementia.

During Thursday night’s 24-minute speech held at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden, 79, said that Trump and his supporters are so extreme that they actually represent a danger to the United States.

“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said. “There’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country.”

Biden’s speech was not carried by any network television stations, and only a handful of cable networks.

Trump, 76, took offense to the attack, and issued a statement on Truth Social where he blamed either lunacy or mental decline for Biden’s accusations.

“Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said. “If he doesn’t want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn’t, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!”

In a follow-up post, Trump then went on to blame either lunacy or mental decline for Biden’s accusations Thursday night.

“If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force,” he said. “He must be insane, or suffering from late stage dementia!”

Earlier in the week, Biden also drew headlines after claiming that Trump’s supporters were supporters of “semi-fascism,” a comment that promoted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) Thursday afternoon – prior to Biden’s televised speech – to call on the President to offer an apology.