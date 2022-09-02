Port Charlotte Man, 40, Charged With Child Pornography After Reports by Google, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, 40 year-old Jeffrey E. Fontenot of Port Charlotte was located and placed under arrest for compiling or transmitting computer pornography involving a minor, possession of child pornography, 10 or more images or any movie, a second degree felony, and possession of child pornography, a third degree felony.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – On Sunday, August 18th 2022, authorities received several Cyber-Tip Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) reported by Google Inc. The reports contained fourteen (14) files believed to be child sexual exploitation material. Google Inc. was able to provide enough information to obtain a search warrant for additional information regarding the accounts hosting the material.

According to authorities, on Monday, August 26, 2022, Google Inc. provided the content for the accounts as requested and a full examination was conducted. While looking through the content, it was immediately determined that the accounts belong to 40 year-old Jeffrey E. Fontenot of Port Charlotte.

Fontenot had numerous child pornography images and videos stored in his Google Photos. While looking at the files, it appears there were numerous images and video files that depict child pornography with children as young as 6 years of age.

“The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI remain relentless in their mission to find, arrest, and prosecute any individual who preys on our children. Whether this is done in person, or virtually, law enforcement have the tools and capabilities to uncover these crimes, locate these criminals and bring them to justice,” – Sheriff Bill Prummell

On September 2nd, 2022, Fontenot was located and placed under arrest for compiling or transmitting computer pornography involving a minor, possession of child pornography, 10 or more images or any movie, a second degree felony, and possession of child pornography, a third degree felony.