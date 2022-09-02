Parents Need to Be Aware: Florida Sex Offender Just Tried to Buy Child in Parking Lot

On August 16, 2022, while at a grocery store, Hellmuth Kolb attempted to purchase a female minor child for $100,000.00, from her parent. Mr. Kolb is currently on probation for similar issues, and he is not to have any contact with minor children. Photo: Port Orange Police Department.

PORT ORANGE, FL – The New York Post reported, a sex offender, Hellmuth Kolb, 85, was arrested after he allegedly tried to “purchase” an 8-year-old girl for $100,000 at a Winn Dixie parking lot, according to the Port Orange Police Department in Florida. Kolb approached the child’s mother with an offer.

Further information from the Port Orange Police Department about the arrest is provided.

On August 25, 2022, after a thorough investigation, The Port Orange Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) responded to Sterling Chase Drive in Port Orange. At that location, they located and arrested registered sexual offender, Hellmuth Kolb. Mr. Kolb was being investigated reference an incident that occurred on August 16, 2022. That incident took place at the Port Orange Winn Dixie grocery store. While at that store, on that date, Hellmuth Kolb attempted to purchase a female minor child for $100,000.00, from her parent.

According to WESH-TV, Kolb is registered as a sex offender for trying to purchase another child in 2018 and “the terms of his probation include no contact with minor children other than family and must be accompanied in malls and big stores like Winn-Dixie.”

Convicted sex offender who tried to buy child for 200K in #portorange @Walmart in 2018, arrested today for violating probation. @PortOrange_PD say Hellmuth Kolb, now 85, approached a mother & child in @WinnDixie last week, commented on child’s looks, offered to buy her for 100K. pic.twitter.com/O9rZyk1cyz — claire metz (@clairemetzwesh) August 26, 2022

Nobody will forget the horrific story of the abduction of Adam Walsh, son of Reve and John Walsh. Adam was abducted from a department store in South Florida. Adam was murdered; his severed head was found two weeks later, but his body was never recovered.

The parents started the Adam Walsh Outreach Center for Missing Children out of their garage just a few days after Adam’s funeral. Later, the couple lobbied for the Missing Children’s Act, which would create a system for data to be entered into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database (NCIC), according to Crime Feed. In the years that followed, John Walsh became a victim advocate and the host of the national TV show “America’s Most Wanted.”

According to the Kids Live Save website, “It is very rare for a child to be approached by a random sexual predator while in a public place, but of course, it is still possible.”

The Child Safe Kit reports that many children and teens who have actually been abducted have usually been taken by a family member. Still, 25 percent have been taken by strangers. Almost all children who have been abducted by strangers have been taken by males and about two-thirds of the children taken involve female children. Yet, most abducted kids are in their teens.

Kidpower teaches Stranger Safety – NOT ‘stranger danger.’