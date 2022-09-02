Op-Ed: Lefty Liberals Meltdown Over CNN Journalists For Calling Out King Biden’s Speech And Military Theatrics

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

President Joe Biden warned that “equality and democracy are under assault” in the U.S. as he sounds an alarm about his predecessor, Donald Trump, and “MAGA Republicans,” labeling them an extremist threat to the nation and its future. Sept. 1. Credit: AP / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Czar Biden and his backup (aka Barack Obama and Susan Rice) pulled a theatrical stunt by putting U.S. Marines in the background during his speech (aka rant rebuking the Republican party).

How dare CNN anchor Brianna Keilar and national affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny criticize the Emperor With No Clothes! How dare CNN journalists call a spade – a spade. They need to stick to the radical lefty script of gaslighting, manipulation, and fabrication.

Jeff Zeleny tweeted, “There’s nothing unusual or wrong with a President delivering a political speech — it’s inherent in the job description — but doing it against a backdrop of two Marines standing at attention and the Marine Band is a break with White House traditions.”

Brianna Keilar tweeted, “Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical. Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that.”

Autocrat Biden used the tactic of projecting onto Donald Trump what he himself is doing – destroying democracy. It’s an old technique by dictators. And the mainstream media mafia blasts the rhetoric via the airwaves while the demented Democrats (and not all Democrats are Deep State minions) praise the New World Order agenda. These traitors are terrified that Trump will be reelected and drain the treasonous swamp.

Biden: Trump, MAGA allies threaten democracy. President Joe Biden warns that “equality and democracy are under assault” in the U.S. as he sounds an alarm about his predecessor, Donald Trump, and “MAGA Republican” adherents, labeling them an extremist threat to the nation and its future.

And what in the world is going on at CNN? The management is changing horses in the middle of the stream. Why return to integrity in reporting the news? What’s up with becoming less partisan?

“CNN’s new boss kicked off his first day on the job by telling employees he wants to focus the network’s reporting on news and “truth” amid criticism over the scandal-scarred network’s heavy emphasis on opinion-based shows,” according to the New York Post. Chris Licht officially replaced CNN’s boss Jeff Zucker in May.

Oh, that’s why – disastrous ratings and loss of viewer trust. And loss of revenue.

“I think we can be a beacon in regaining that trust by being an organization that exemplifies the best characteristics of journalism: fearlessly speaking truth to power, challenging the status quo, questioning ‘group-think, and educating viewers and readers with straightforward facts and insightful commentary, while always being respectful of differing viewpoints.” Licht wrote in a memo to the staff.

Is this just more game-playing? Only time will tell the rest of the story.

Expect more radical leftist meltdowns as CNN follows their new script. Expect more rants and raves from the Biden regime as CNN journalists jump aboard the train of truth. Expect more pushback from the Deep State bullies.

And pray for God to bless America — again.