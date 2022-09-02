Op-Ed: For The Greater Good of The People – America Needs to Pay Attention To History

PORTSMOUTH, OH – While rummaging online for knowledge and information, I came across a reddit place for discussion of opinions. So, I parked my brain and read the essay and the posted comments. It’s like eavesdropping on a conversation.

The rules state “The conspiracy subreddit is a thinking ground. Above all else, we respect everyone’s opinions and ALL religious beliefs and creeds. We hope to challenge issues which have captured the public’s imagination, from JFK and UFOs to 9/11…Our intentions are aimed towards a fairer, more transparent world and a better future for everyone.”

The following are excerpts from the unnamed post.

This is the only place where I can post this without censorship and, hopefully, ridicule. What follows is a summary of my reflection on current events.

When I was about 5- or 6-years old living in a small rural town in western Ukraine I used to love visiting my grandparents, as any child would. The bond between a young child full of wonder and curiosity who is at the start of their adventure, and grandparents weathered by experience and life lessons who are at the end of theirs, is a very special one.

Their book collection, from what I can remember, was modest, and didn’t really have much in a way of children’s books. One such book from their collection always drew my attention. It was an intimidating, large book with a black front and back cover. I wasn’t encouraged to look at it, but at the same time I wasn’t forbidden either, so with as much curiosity as a child can have, one day the little old me looked inside. It was a picture book, but not one filled with age-appropriate children’s characters and fantasy stories; no – this one was a photo documentation of Holodomor.

Holodomor was a forced starvation of Ukrainians by Stalinist Communism in 1930s. Ukraine was considered a “breadbasket” of Europe because of its rich and fertile fields of wheat, tomatoes, potatoes, and many other foods.

The ravenous and growing Soviet force wanted all of the resources possible for their expanding socialist empire, so they raided Ukrainian farms and took all of the wheat, all of the produce, all of the livestock. Any kind of nourishment was confiscated…This man-made famine was needed sacrifice for the “greater good.”

For a system that is all about redistribution, there wasn’t any of it going on to the poor Ukrainians. If you were found hiding something in the nooks and crannies of your house, you were likely executed. Movement was restricted, so if you wanted to flee and alert others, you couldn’t.

The book was filled with black and white photos of piles of dead bodies rotting in the fields and city streets, and famished children on the verge of death with swollen bellies and protruding rib cages. It chronicled – in very graphic and visceral detail – the real effects of communism… About as many as 10 million innocent lives were lost – if not more – during this dark period in history.

The most important lesson that the Holodomor book and subsequent history-learning taught me was this: the evil that has gripped human civilization since the dawn of time and that manifested in Soviet Union doesn’t magically disappear. We didn’t defeat it when World War 2 ended or when the Soviet Union broke up. It didn’t vanish when Hitler or Stalin or Pol Pot finally bit the dust.

No, this evil largely went out of sight and out of mind in order to regroup and recalibrate, and it is now re-emerging in full strength, ready – this time – to devour the entire world.

Now, several decades later and as a proud American, I can say with as much certainty as I will ever have in this life that we are standing on the doorsteps of global Communism.

Everyone who is supporting this descent into the mouth of madness by cheering as liberty and freedom are being traded away for the illusion of safety is spitting in the face of the forefathers who sacrificed everything for you to be free. You are tearing apart what this country and its incredible constitution represent. You are enthusiastically enabling the slippery slope to global communist dictatorship the likes of which the world has never seen…and if you study the past and understand the incremental patterns that evil takes in order to take root and grow, then you would understand the realness and urgency of what I am saying.