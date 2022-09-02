LAWSUIT: Joe Biden Cabal Teamed Up With Social Media Giants to Suppress COVID and Vaccine Info

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Folks, I am calling this the lawsuit of the century. My socks just flew across the room. “The New Civil Liberties Alliance, the Attorney General of Missouri, and the Attorney General of Louisiana, have filed a lawsuit that blows the lid off a sprawling federal censorship regime that will shock the conscience of Americans.”

My socks are blown above the clouds.

Communications across multiple federal agencies reveal that the federal government, under the Biden administration, “has exerted tremendous pressure on social-media companies—pressure to which companies have repeatedly bowed,” the New Civil Liberties Alliance details in a new release. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn are in scolding hot water.

A 700+ page Joint Statement on Discovery Disputes, reveals the shocking story. The Partner Support Portal, an integrated communication system, was used to regulate and control free speech.

The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) invited “all tech platforms” into their meetings to discuss how to suppress free speech about Covid online.

My socks are propelled into the atmosphere.

The discovery shows: “A recurring meeting usually entitled USG – Industry meeting, which has generally had a monthly cadence, and is between government agencies and private industry. Government participants have included CISA’s Election Security and Resilience team, DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis, the FBI’s foreign influence task force, the Justice Department’s national security division, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Industry participants have included Google, Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, Microsoft, Verizon Media, Pinterest, LinkedIn and the Wikimedia Foundation. The topics discussed include, but are not limited to: information sharing around elections risk, briefs from industry, threat updates, and highlights and upcoming watch outs.”

#BREAKING🚨: Discovery in NCLA's lawsuit against the Biden Admin has revealed that scores of federal officials across at least 11 federal agencies have secretly communicated with social-media platforms to censor & suppress private speech.



Those agencies involved include: the White House, HHS, DHS, CISA, the CDC, NIAID, the Office of the Surgeon General, the Census Bureau, the FDA, the FBI, the State Department, the Treasury Department, and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. The NCLA notes further that, during the discovery process of this lawsuit, “the government has been uncooperative and has resisted complying with the discovery order every step of the way—especially with regard to Anthony Fauci’s communications.”

My socks have landed on the moon.

August 2, 2022 | First Amended Complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, Monroe Division.

Go to the NCLA website to read the following Press Releases:

What is the New Civil Liberties Alliance?

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

Citizens, please pray for courageous patriots fighting for freedom in the land of liberty. Please share this info on social media.