ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

LegalPoliticsSecurity

Department of Justice Releases Detailed Inventory of Materials Seized in Mar-a-Lago Raid

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Photo credit: Department of Justice via AP
The Justice Department on Friday released a detailed list of the contents of boxes taken from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Photo credit: Department of Justice via AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Biden Administration’s Department of Justice released a detailed inventory on Friday of the documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resident in Florida earlier in August, including what appear to be numerous personal materials that may or may not be related to the scope of the FBI search warrant, but also dozens of documents and folders that are specifically designated as being “classified” and “top secret.”

The list was ordered to be released by the FBI by Florida federal Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who is slated to announce her decision whether or not to grant a request by Trump’s lawyers to appoint a “special master” to the case, which is an unbiased third party – typically a retired federal judge – that can examine the seized materials to determine if any of them are protected by executive privilege.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

The new list released Friday comes after a less detailed list was released in July, and shows that in addition to “various classified/TS/SCI documents” there were more than 1,000 documents that were not deemed classified – but still considered property of the U.S. Government – as well as hundreds of news articles that had been printed out, and 18 items identified curiously as “Article of Clothing/Gift Item.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

The majority of the documents – both classified and non-classified – are the responsibility of the National Archives and Records Administration to properly store, as per the Presidential Records Act, and were not among the materials turned over by Trump representatives in January when 15 other boxes of documents and records were returned, some of which also contained classified material.

It is currently unknown why Trump remained in possession of these documents, although he has claimed – via his Truth Social platform – that he had “declassified” them, and that they were securely and safely stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence at the time they were seized.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

National Institutes of Health Adds Ivermectin to COVID-19…

Christopher Boyle

Mike Davis Hits the Airwaves to Discuss the Leaks Coming…

Joe Mcdermott

“State-Approved Health Curriculum” Now Teaches Children on 8…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,084

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS