82-Year-Old Ocklawaha Man Charged With Wife’s Murder

MARION COUNTY, FL – Yesterday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detectives charged 82 year-old Ronald Vince Foreman with second-degree murder. Foreman was already in custody at the Marion County Jail for numerous battery offenses.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 11:55 a.m., MCSO deputies responded to Jim and Martha’s Mobile Home Park in reference to a well-being check on Foreman. Upon arrival, Foreman was observed striking several people and further investigation revealed he battered a total of five victims.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Foreman was arrested for Battery on a Person 65 Years of Age or Older, four counts of Battery, and Resisting an Officer without Violence. While investigating the battery offenses, deputies were advised that Foreman’s wife, Sandra Foreman, 75, was located deceased inside their home.

After Foreman was detained, he made statements that his wife had been stabbed and murdered. Deputies responded to Foreman’s residence and located the deceased victim, who had sustained multiple stab wounds. MCSO Major Crimes detectives also responded to conduct a homicide investigation. On August 31, 2022, as a result of Detective Pinder’s investigation, probable cause was developed to charge Foreman with murdering the victim.

Foreman was charged while in custody at the Marion County Jail, where he remains without bond.