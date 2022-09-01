“State-Approved Health Curriculum” Now Teaches Children on 8 Different Genders, 10 Sexual Preferences

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District textbooks state that there are eight genders that children could choose to identify as, such as cisgender, bigender, agender, androgynous, gender non-conforming, gender fluid, and gender questioning. File photo: MandriaPix, Shutter Stock, licensed.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – A Southern California school district is utilizing health textbooks to teach its student body that a total of eight genders and 10 sexual preferences exist, a curriculum that is drawing the ire of some parents.

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District has ordered and distributed to students a textbook entitled “Comprehensive Health Skills for High School,” which is said to teach children that gender and sexuality are actually part of a broad spectrum.

For example, the textbook states that there are eight genders that children could choose to identify as, such as cisgender, bigender, agender, androgynous, gender non-conforming, gender fluid, and gender questioning.

The textbook also teaches that gender identity is not the same as sexual orientation, and that there are at least 10 forms of preference that they could identify as, including well-known categories as heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual; however, more unusual classifications are also presented to students, such as androsexual, polysexual, skoliosexual, demisexual, pansexual, gynesexual, and asexual.

A mother of a child enrolled in the Newport-Mesa district, Alicia Beget, said that she disapproved of the curriculum being presented to students, claiming that it sexualizes young children.

California district curriculum claims there's 10 sexual orientations, including skoliosexual and gynesexual https://t.co/MwecgsUL6u — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 31, 2022

“We are placing them in a situation where they think that this is safe, that this is healthy, this is how we show love. And so they are being exploited by very evil people,” she said. “This is part of a larger agenda that those at the very top are well aware of what they’re doing.”

The Newport-Mesa district also purportedly utilizes a “Genderbread Identity” man in its sex education classes as a way of teaching children about transgender individuals and what it is like to identity as one in a middle-or-high school setting; this lesson is reportedly taught in a variety of schools throughout California.

The Newport-Mesa district issued a statement after being contacted by the media over its sex and gender educational lessons, saying that they adhere to all state regulations and policies, and that students are not forced to participate if their parents do not wish it.