Op-Ed: People Are Wondering Who Exactly Is Running The White House

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Isn’t Joe Biden, the (legitimate vs illegitimate) U.S. president, leading our country? And if not, then who is? The New York Post asserts that “President Biden is taking heat for spending 40% of his days in office “on vacation” after he was away from the White House for two-thirds of August.” And he refuses to release visitor logs for locations other than the White House.

So, is Biden slouching in a hammock on a clandestine island while a Deep State autocrat at the top of the power pyramid calls the shots? Or is sleepy Joe just taking bucoo naps at his beach house while Kamala Harris coaches the team?

On January 17, 2021, Richard Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence under President Donald Trump, stated that Susan Rice will be “shadow president” in the Biden administration, in a Fox News interview with Angelica Stabile. And he asserted Rice is “unchecked.”

Rice served in the Obama administration as national security adviser. And she was selected to lead Biden’s Domestic Policy Council.

So, in other words, Joe Biden is a puppet and Rice is pulling the strings from behind the curtain without checks and balances. Folks, that is shocking and scary – if true.

On May 12, 2021, Edmund DeMarche at Fox News further discussed who is steering the boat. Grenell showed a twitter conversation he had with CPAC (a conservative group) where he stated that Susan Rice has assumed the role of a “shadow president.” Grenell theorized that the Democrats elected Biden because he could be swayed.

In addition, Grenell stated, “Biden is too weak to stop the progressive left from taking over… [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] does not understand what’s going on…We have a shadow president in Susan Rice and no one is paying attention.”

How does Grenell know and where does he get his undercover information?

.@RichardGrenell on the far-Left's control of the Biden admin:



"Biden is too weak to stop the progressive Left from taking over…Kamala does not understand what's going on…We have a shadow president in Susan Rice and no one is paying attention." pic.twitter.com/8vyEJheUOx — CPAC (@CPAC) May 12, 2021

Who is Susan Rice?

DeMarche noted that “Rice is one of the many officials from the Obama administration that landed jobs in the Biden White House. There was speculation that she would be his running mate and when that never materialized, secretary of state.”

Hmmm. Barack Obama has an office down the street from the White House and some believe that he is in the driver’s seat.

However, in a 2020 late-night TV interview with sappy and snippy Stephen Colbert, Obama stated, “If I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a frontman or frontwoman, and they had an earpiece in, and I was just in my basement in my sweats, looking through the stuff, then deliver the lines, but somebody else was doing all the talking — I’d be fine with that,” Obama said.

Is Obama leading the country in an unofficial third term?

Watch the interview with Obama and Colbert. Warning: You’ll be watching crazed Colbert the host drool over Obama like a teenager encountering a Rockstar. Sooo nauseating.

Is Rice and Obama playing tag-team as the Deep State’s (aka New World Order) self-appointed dictators? And destroying the land of liberty and the U.S. Constitution along with rogue government enforcement agencies and strategically placed minions, weasels, and thugs.

Bruce Thornton in the Frontpage Mag, declares “For over a century the West has been evolving into such a government, whether it be socialism, communism, or the progressivism that has increasingly dominated our technocratic “managerial elite” and the numerous executive agencies staffed by credentialed “experts” who know better than the people what’s best for them.”

Sounds so bizarre, but dirty politicians do dirty things. And megalomaniacs are maestros of madness. Alas, something is rotten in Denmark (I mean the D.C. swamp).

Obviously, Republican Grenell is loyal to Trump. Nonetheless, after the bogus impeachment circus, Trump tweeted, “In reality they’re not after me. They are after you. I’m just in the way.”

King Nebuchadnezzar was the most powerful of all the Babylonia kings. He is mentioned in the Old Testament books of 2 Kings, 2 Chronicles, Ezra, Jeremiah and Ezekiel, however he is most mentioned in the book of Daniel. Pride and vanity was Nebuchadnezzar’s undoing. He imagined himself equal with God, deserving of worship.

Daniel warned Nebuchadnezzar, “Renounce your sins by doing what is right, and your wickedness by being kind to the oppressed” (Daniel 4:27, NIV).

“He was driven away from people and ate grass like the ox. His body was drenched with the dew of heaven until this hair grew like the feathers of an eagle and his nails like the claws of a bird” (Daniel 4:33, NIV).

Eventually, Nebuchadnezzar’s sanity returned and he acknowledged the sovereignty of God (Daniel 4:34-37).

The crux of the story is that no matter how powerful a ruler ( a current president) may become; God’s power is always greater. And God’s plan is the plan.