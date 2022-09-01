Op-Ed: Fauci’s Walk of Shame Because of His Hall of Shame

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

National Institutes of Health’s Dr. Fauci during a heated exchange with Senator Rand Paul on the definition of gain-of-function, which is medical research that alters an organism or disease in a way that increases pathogenesis, transmissibility, or host range. Photo credit: C-SPAN.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Boom! Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical officer to Czar Joe Biden, has decided to retire this December instead of at the end of the Biden administration term. Why?

Hmmm. Is it a coincidence that the November elections are predicting a Republican sweep? Is fibber Fauci afraid of an investigation into his past and present coronavirus corruption activities? Fiend Fauci needs to fear Senator Rand Paul and Marjorie Taylor Green’s future questioning during any Capitol Hill hearings.

Watch the exchange between Paul and Fauci: Fiery Clash Between Rand Paul And Dr. Fauci, Each Accuses The Other Of Lying.

For the truth-seekers and the truth-knowers, Fauci’s departing will be shameful as he walks out of the seat of government. But being a megalomaniac, he will hold his haughty head high.

Dr. Joseph Mercola, osteopathic physician and best-selling author, knows the Maestro of Madness only too well. His article entitled, “Fauci’s COVID Hall of Shame” was recently published in The Defender.

Mercola asserts, “Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak became apparent, Dr. Anthony Fauci has seemingly done everything in his power to confuse the public and strip us of our human and civil rights in order to further the agenda of the technocratic, transhumanist cabal.”

Excerpts:

Fauci’s misdeeds include but are not limited to disastrous and contradictory COVID-19 policies, funding of banned gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China, colluding to destroy the reputations of scientists who called for focused protection rather than lockdowns and lying to Congress. One of the darkest stains on Fauci’s career was his handling of the HIV epidemic. Suppressing the use of repurposed drugs, Fauci zeroed in on AZT, a toxic drug that killed an estimated 300,000 AIDS patients. He followed the same script during the COVID-19 pandemic, with devastating consequences. Instead of safeguarding public health, Fauci turned the National Institutes of Health (NIH) into an incubator for pharmaceutical products and essentially sold the entire country to the drug industry. As noted by Children’s Health Defense president, Mary Holland, during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg Code, “Those who violated the Nuremberg Code must be prosecuted for crimes against humanity.” Fauci, without doubt, deserves to be very high up on that list.

Read “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert Kennedy, Jr. “In early 2000, Fauci shook hands with Bill Gates in the library of Gates’ $147 million Seattle mansion, cementing a partnership that would aim to control an increasingly profitable $60 billion global vaccine enterprise with unlimited growth potential. Through funding leverage and carefully cultivated personal relationships with heads of state and leading media and social media institutions, the Pharma-Fauci-Gates alliance exercises dominion over global health policy and our beautiful country.”

Although God is loving and merciful – God is also righteous and just. I would not want to be Fauci on Judgement Day.