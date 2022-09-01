Mike Davis Hits the Airwaves to Discuss the Leaks Coming from the Biden Justice Department

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Mike Davis Discusses the DOJ’s Fundamental Misunderstanding of the Law with Jeanine Pirro. Photo credit: Fox News / The Article III Project / YouTube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Article III Project, joined Jeanine Pirro on Jesse Watters Primetime to discuss the Biden Justice Department’s fundamental misunderstanding of the law:

“I think she is going to do what she indicated she was likely to do, which is appoint a Special Master, and she should, Judge, as you know, this is an unprecedented, unnecessary, and unlawful home raid on a former president. The president has the absolute constitutional power to declassify anything he wants. He has the absolute statutory power under the Presidential Records Act to have these records at Mar-a-Lago, a personal copy of these records, and how can you possibly, as a matter of law, how can you obstruct investigations into non-crimes? I think we saw with the Biden Justice Department’s response to the motion that they have a fundamental misunderstanding of the law. They don’t have a good track record in this case. We’ve had leaks and lies coming out of the Justice Department,” Davis explained.

“This is a political issue. They know that they do not have a legal case against President Trump for what we just discussed. This is desperation on their part to put out these files. Again, the president had the right to have these records,” Davis continued.

Davis also joined Gillian Turner on Fox News at Night to continue the discussion:

“I think what we’re seeing with the Biden Justice Department is they are investigating noncrimes. The President of the United States had the absolute constitutional power to declassify any record he wanted. He had the statutory authority under the Presidential Records Act to maintain a personal copy,” Davis argued.

“If you look at the photo…the government has created this evidence with this photo. That was not how the Trump records were found in Mar-a-Lago, and that was very clear in the government’s response,” Davis said.

“It puts off the impression that Trump would recklessly have these records just laying around on the floor at Mar-a-Lago. That’s inappropriate,” Davis on how the government created its own evidence.

The Article III Project (A3P) was founded by veteran GOP operative and attorney Mike Davis, who, after helping win the Senate confirmation battles of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, developed the reputation as a “take-no-prisoners conservative eager to challenge the left with hardball tactics,” as reported in The New York Times. A3P defends constitutionalist judges, punches back on radical assaults on judicial independence (like court-packing) and opposes judicial and other nominees who are outside of the mainstream. Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

For more information please visit https://article3project.org