COPS: Deltona Teen Who Killed His Father, Fled From Officers, Crashed His Vehicle and Had Shootout With Police; Wounded by Return Fire

According to authorities, Juan Santiago. 18, of Deltona, is facing second degree murder in the killing of his father, as well as several other felony charges, including three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Today, detectives say they obtained an arrest warrant charging 18 year-old Jonny Santiago with second degree murder in the killing of his father, Juan Santiago, 52. The son, Jonny Santiago, of Deltona, remains in custody in the Lake County Jail facing several other felony charges, including three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

According to authorities, back in July, Volusia sheriff’s detectives began investigating a suspicious incident following a phone call from New York. The caller reported her husband was in Deltona with their 18-year-old son, Johnny Santiago, at the couple’s home where while on the phone with her husband she heard him arguing with Johnny, followed by a loud noise. Then the call disconnected, and she never heard from her husband again.

Deputies arrived at the house on E. Lehigh Drive in Deltona, to find no one home and no vehicles present. A white 2021 Ford F-150 Santiago was known to drive was spotted in DeBary, where it fled from deputies. Regional and nationwide BOLOs were entered on the vehicle, which also fled from police in Sanford after leaving Volusia County.

Detectives continued to investigate the case and follow leads on the F-150 throughout the day and spotted it in Lake County, where it again fled from law enforcement and ultimately crashed into a synagogue in Mount Dora. Santiago reportedly fired at police during the incident and was wounded by return fire. No law enforcement officers were injured, and Santiago was taken to the hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

Two days later on Thursday, July 14, 2022, a body believed to be missing father Juan Santiago was recovered in Lake Avalon in Orange County.