WATCH: Brazen Robber Attacks Mother With Children in North Lauderdale Grocery Store; Detectives With Robbery Unit Seeking Attacker

Surveillance video shows the victim and her three small children enter the store and the thief is then seen attacking her. The crime occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, August 23 in North Lauderdale.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – A man brazenly attacks and robs a woman walking with her three small children, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the attacker.

According to authorities, the crime occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, August 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. According to investigators, the victim was entering a grocery store when an unknown male approached her from behind, grabbed her necklace, punched her, and fled the scene.

Surveillance video obtained near the incident shows an unknown individual in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. The person parks the vehicle in the back of a plaza and exits the car wearing a light-colored hat, shirt, and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, the victim and her three small children can be seen walking through another area of the parking lot. The subject is seen walking a short distance away from them. The victim and her children enter the store, and the thief is then seen attacking her.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robber’s identity to contact BSO Robbery Det. Robert Sokol at 954-321-5018 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.