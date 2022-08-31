ADVERTISEMENT

Three Arrested After Miami Shooting That Left Four Teenagers Wounded

By Joe Mcdermott
The driver, Ariel Acosta, and the passenger, Quintavious Bryson, were placed under arrest. According to detectives, further investigation revealed that Huguette Acosta was an accessory after the fact and tampered with physical evidence.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, South District, is investigating a shooting that left four teenagers shot. According to investigators, on July 29, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m. a 15-year-old male was walking out from the west exit of the apartment complex, when an unknown subject opened fire striking the teen in the buttocks. 

Three other teens were inside of the apartment complex property when the shots were fired and were also struck. A 15-year-old was shot in the upper torso while the other two 13-year-old victims were shot in the lower extremities. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported all the victims to area hospitals. The victim that was shot in the upper torso is listed in critical but stable condition.

Through investigative means, detectives were able to identify the driver and passenger of the vehicle involved in the shooting, a 2022 Nissan Sentra. The driver, Ariel Acosta, 20, of Miami, and the passenger, Quintavious Bryson, 20, of Miami, were placed under arrest and charged accordingly. 

According to detectives, further investigation revealed that Huguette Acosta, 46 of Miami, was an accessory after the fact and tampered with physical evidence. One subject remains at large.

“I am extremely proud of the dedication and tireless efforts of everyone involved in the investigation. This is a testament to our commitment, and I continue to stand firm and not allow our communities to be plagued with gun violence.

– Director Freddy Ramirez

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

