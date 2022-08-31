Three Arrested After Miami Shooting That Left Four Teenagers Wounded

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The driver, Ariel Acosta, and the passenger, Quintavious Bryson, were placed under arrest. According to detectives, further investigation revealed that Huguette Acosta was an accessory after the fact and tampered with physical evidence.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, South District, is investigating a shooting that left four teenagers shot. According to investigators, on July 29, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m. a 15-year-old male was walking out from the west exit of the apartment complex, when an unknown subject opened fire striking the teen in the buttocks.

Three other teens were inside of the apartment complex property when the shots were fired and were also struck. A 15-year-old was shot in the upper torso while the other two 13-year-old victims were shot in the lower extremities.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported all the victims to area hospitals. The victim that was shot in the upper torso is listed in critical but stable condition.

Through investigative means, detectives were able to identify the driver and passenger of the vehicle involved in the shooting, a 2022 Nissan Sentra. The driver, Ariel Acosta, 20, of Miami, and the passenger, Quintavious Bryson, 20, of Miami, were placed under arrest and charged accordingly.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



According to detectives, further investigation revealed that Huguette Acosta, 46 of Miami, was an accessory after the fact and tampered with physical evidence. One subject remains at large.