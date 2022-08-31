Palm Beach County Elementary School Teacher Charged With 30 Counts of Uploading, Viewing Child Pornography

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, Edward Jeffery Parker, 54, of Jupiter, was arrested and charged with 30 counts of Possession of 10 or more images of a sexual performance by a child. Edward has been booked into the Palm Beach County Jail. His bond is $150,000.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL – On July 7, 2022, The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit received a Cybertip from The the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children regarding a Palm Beach County elementary school teacher, Edward Jeffery Parker, 54, of Jupiter, uploading and viewing child pornography.

After an investigation, today, Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Parker, was arrested and charged with 30 counts of Possession of 10 or more images of a sexual performance by a child. Edward has been booked into the Palm Beach County Jail. His bond is $150,000.

While a media advisory report from the Palm Beach County Sherriff’s Office did not include which school Parker is currently teaching at, in a local news story in 2019, Parker, who was interviewed regarding guns on school property, was at that time, a third-grade teacher at Timber Trace Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens.

Anyone that may have come into inappropriate contact with Edward Parker is urged to contact Special Victims Unit Detective Malory Wildove at 561-688-4079 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.