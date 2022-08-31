Op-Ed: The FBI Cabal Are Expert Spinners and Tim Thibault Will Not Go Down Without A Fight

Attorneys have put out a lengthy media statement on behalf of Timothy R. Thibault which was shared by reporter Catherine Herridge on Twitter. FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION (FBI)

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The FBI league of liars lost no time in concocting another web of falsehoods. On Tuesday, Tim Thibault’s attorneys released a statement via Twitter that he was not fired, but retired – which was his prior plan, supposedly. Unbelievable. But what do we expect from a rogue sect of thugs that infiltered the nation security force decades ago? Deny, deny, deny – that’s the first lesson at FBI school. The circus has come to town and the clowns are on the stage.

Journalist Tim Hoft, for the Gateway Pundit stated, “On July 25, 2021, Senator Grassley outed dirty cops at the FBI of which there are many, if not all at this point. These crooks have been protecting their criminal handlers in the corrupt DNC while persecuting conservatives like the Jan 6ers locked up for over a year in the DC jail for protesting the stolen election. Grassley outed out a man by the name of Timothy Thibault in his first sentence: On May 31, 2022, I wrote to you regarding likely violations of Federal laws, regulations and Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) guidelines by Assistant Special Agent in Charge (“ASAC”) Timothy Thibault of the Washington Field Office.”

Something big is happening in our great land of liberty. God is tearing down strongholds in Washington D.C. Citizens, continue to pray for justice. The following Bible verse is for Thibault:

“Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows.” (Galatians 6:7, NIV)