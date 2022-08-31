Op-Ed: Stuff Is Hitting The Fan In D.C. Land – But Will Collusion And Censorship Stick To The Wall?

CEO of Facebook/Meta, Mark Zuckerberg is in the mist of the government scandal as Republican Senators have demanded Facebook hand over all communications with the FBI, the Justice Department, and other government bureaucrats relating to Hunter Biden’s laptop and Russian disinformation. File photo: Rokas Tenys, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Alleged collusion and crime, big tech and censorship, a stolen election – sounds like the making of a best-selling novel. And the salaciousness is on the laptop of a president’s son.

Alas, CEO of Facebook/Meta, Mark Zuckerberg is in the mist of the government scandal. Hmmm – makes a person wonder why he spilled the FBI beans; a sudden wave of a conscience, perhaps.

Republican Senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley have demanded Facebook hand over all communications with the FBI, the Justice Department, and other government bureaucrats relating to Hunter Biden’s laptop and Russian disinformation.

The senators sent their requests in a 3-page letter to Zuckerberg on August 29.

Letter Excerpts:

All records between and among Facebook, FBI, Department of Justice, and other government agency employees referring or relating to Hunter Biden including, but not limited to, Russian disinformation, Hunter Biden’s laptop, and Senator Johnson’s and Senator Grassley’s investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings, from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021.2.

The names of the Justice Department and FBI officials who communicated with Facebook regarding Russian disinformation during the 2020 election.

The names of the Facebook officials who the Justice Department and FBI made contact with during the 2020 election.

The dates of when Facebook decreased the distribution of articles relating to Hunter Biden’s laptop.

On October 14, 2020, journalists Emma-Jo Morris and Gabrielle Fonrouge reported the Hunter Biden story in play-by-play details for the New York Post.

And now it appears the 50 intelligence officers who claimed it was “Russian misinformation” and signed a supporting letter may be in scolding hot water. Will the rats turn on each other or go down together in the sinking ship? Only time will tell.

According to the Western Journal, the following are the most prominent of the 50: Jim Clapper – former Director of National Intelligence; Mike Hayden – former Director of the National Security Agency and the CIA; Leon Panetta and John Brennan – former directors of the CIA.

Here’s my looming questions:

Was the FBI’s covert operation for the purpose of getting Joe Biden elected and is that considered insurrection and treason?

Was the election stolen? And if so, and God-willing could Donald Trump be reinstated as the legitimate President of the USA?

Is God cleaning out the swamp and restoring the land of liberty? Trump has faults and foibles for sure, but he loves the United States of America and our precious Constitution.

King David wrote: “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people He chose for His inheritance. From Heaven the Lord looks down and sees all mankind; from His dwelling place He watches all who live on Earth – He who forms the hearts of all, who considers everything they do. No king is saved by the size of his army; no warrior escapes by his great strength. A horse is a vain hope for deliverance; despite all its great strength it cannot save. But the eyes of the Lord are on those who fear Him, on those whose hope is in his unfailing love, to deliver them from death and keep them alive in famine.” (Psalm 33:12-19, NIV)