Op-Ed: Cowgirl MTG Has A Plan to Lasso Big Tech Communications

Washington wrangler Marjorie Taylor Greene put an idea into action with a plan to lasso Big Tech on behalf of freedom of speech, privacy, and online communications social media platforms.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Make no mistake about it. Free speech is on the ropes in the land of liberty – our great United States. And being hard at work for constituents and citizens, Washington wrangler Marjorie Taylor Greene put an idea into action and came up with a plan to lasso Big Tech on behalf of freedom of speech, privacy, and online communications – social media platforms. She’s a buckaroo with a backbone. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced the 21st Century FREE Speech Act (HR 7613). Let’s hope this bill will prevent conservative voices from censorship.

Read more at MTG’s official website.

Excerpts:

On April 28, 2022, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced the 21st Century FREE Speech Act (HR 7613) to put the American people—rather than Big Tech corporations—in charge of what they say or hear in today’s public square. Congresswoman Greene is partnering with Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) to pass the bill in both the House and Senate. This bill adopts the straightforward approach of ensuring that Americans have reasonable, non-discriminatory access to social media platforms, just as they do for other common carriers like telephone, transportation, and electric services.

Americans today use major technology platforms to communicate and consume information. These platforms are owned by large technology corporations that dominate their markets and use opaque, inconsistent moderation practices, allowing them to control the information presented and discussed in the modern public square.

Peruse the official 26-page (HR 7613) bill on the government website.

Excerpts:

The internet and other interactive computer services have flourished, to the benefit of all Americans, with a minimum of government regulation, and regulation should be limited to what is necessary to preserve the societal benefits provided by 9 the internet.”

Increasingly Americans rely on internet platforms and websites for a variety of political, educational, cultural, and entertainment services and for communication with one another.”

Given that the internet is the dominant platform for communication and public debate today, to ensure that major internet communications platforms, which function as common carriers in terms of their size, usage, and necessity, are available to all users on reasonable and non-discriminatory terms free from public or private censorship of religious and political speech.

Prevent deceptive or undetectable actions that filter the information presented to consumers.

Citizens, you can help by contacting your state representatives; sharing info on social media platforms; writing a Letter to the Editor of your local print or digital newspaper; and telling your family, friends, coworkers about HR 7613. And pray for MTG.