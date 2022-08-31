FBI Agent Accused by Whistleblower of “Scheme” to Interfere with Hunter Biden Criminal Probe, Leaving Agency – Exit Reasons In Dispute

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





WASHINGTON D.C. – After being accused of interfering with a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden – the troubled son of President Joe Biden – an FBI agent has resigned from the agency and was officially escorted out of the Washington D.C. field office he was stationed at last Friday by two individuals reportedly described as “headquarters-looking types.”

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Timothy Thibault, had already been placed on official leave earlier this month since it was revealed that an FBI whistleblower had made “deeply troubling” accusations against him and another agent, FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst Brian Auten.

The accusations against Thibault and Auten were announced by FBI Director Christopher Wray at an August 4 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, following his receipt of a letter from Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

Grassley’s letter said he had been contacted by a whistleblower from within the FBI who claimed that Thibault and Auten had purportedly concocted a “scheme” to falsely claim that derogatory information released regarding Hunter Biden was actually “Russian disinformation.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Op-Ed: The FBI Cabal Are Expert Spinners and Tim Thibault Will Not Go Down Without A Fight @PublishedReport https://t.co/mlu2vVY1rq — The Published Reporter® (@PublishedReport) August 31, 2022

Grassley also said in his letter to Wray that Thibault had a personal hand in stalling a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden – based in-part on emails and videos obtained from his infamous “laptop from hell” detailing potentially illegal foreign business dealings – which he attempted to delay until as late as one month prior to the November 2020 presidential election by circumventing standard FBI protocols.

“Thibault allegedly ordered the matter closed without providing a valid reason as required by FBI guidelines…and subsequently attempted to improperly mark the matter in FBI systems so that it could not be opened in the future,” Grassley said. “In October 2020, an avenue of additional derogatory Hunter Biden reporting was ordered closed at the direction of ASAC Thibault…[when] all of the reporting was either verified or verifiable via criminal search warrants.”

This was a potentially politically-motivated action on the top FBI agent’s part, according to some Republicans, that was an attempt to shield then-candidate Joe Biden from negative publicity during the presidential election. Thibault’s partisan social media history backs up those accusations, such as “liking” a Washington Post article titled “William Barr Has Gone Rogue,” tweeting that former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney was a “disgrace,” and sharing a Lincoln Project tweet claiming that “Donald Trump is a psychologically broken, embittered, and deeply unhappy man.”

Attorneys for Thibault have put out a lengthy statement denying any wrongdoing on the part of their client, which was shared on social media by reporter Catherine Herridge, as reported on in a previous story this morning.

This document was modified to best fit this screen. You can view the original document via https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1564770303686971392