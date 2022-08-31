Op-Ed: An Aroma of Victory – A Joe Biden Impeachment Is In The Air

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





It appears an impeachment party is being planned for the autocrats in the D.C. swamp. Stock up on chips and dip and RSVP your conservative friends. God is moving across the land of freedom. File photo: Nick Raille, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Journalist Mike Lillis for The Hill, reports that Republicans are ready for a showdown, especially if they take control of the House in November. “A number of rank-and-file conservatives have already introduced impeachment articles in the current Congress against the president. They accuse Biden of committing “high crimes” in his approach to a range of issues touching on border enforcement, the coronavirus pandemic and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.”

And the feisty Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has already filed four out of eight impeachment articles against self-proclaimed Czar Joe Biden. You go gutsy girl!

Lillis continues, “At least eight resolutions to impeach Biden have been offered since he took office: Three related to his handling of the migrant surge at the southern border; three targeting his management of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last year; one denouncing the eviction moratorium designed to help renters during the pandemic; and still another connected to the overseas business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.”

It appears an impeachment party is being planned for the autocrats in the D.C. swamp. Stock up on chips and dip and RSVP your conservative friends. God is moving across the land of freedom.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The Townhall asserts, “The president isn’t the only one in this administration whom articles of impeachment have been filed against. Rep. Greene filed such articles against Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this month following the FBI raid against Mar-a-Lago. Other cabinet members where impeachment has been considered by Republican members include Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.”

Why stop with these Benedict Arnolds? Impeach or fire Christopher Wray, Director of FBI and Bobak Talebian, Director of the Department of Justice.

RedState reports, “According to Mike Davis, former Chief Counsel for Nominations to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, founder and president of the Article III Project, and a former Gorsuch law clerk, Attorney General Merrick Garland is telling DOJ employees — which would include the FBI — not to talk to Congress.”

Mike Davis tweeted:

Shot across bow of whistleblowers.



When will AG Merrick Garland find the “appropriate time to reaffirm to all Department personnel” that it is inappropriate to selectively leak to the media about ongoing criminal investigations?



And illegal to leak from grand jury proceedings? https://t.co/bsjKXfy4VL — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) August 30, 2022

Folks, do you smell the stench of a coverup? Cornered skunks stomp, hiss, and puff their fur as a warning before they unleash their foul odor. And the Deep State (aka shadow government) cabal are in a panic right now.

It’s time to trap and remove the Tasmanian devils from America once and for all. Pray for God’s mighty hand to cleanse our land from corruption.

“He delivers me from my enemies; Surely You lift me above those who rise up against me; You rescue me from the violent man.” (Psalm 18: 48, NASB)