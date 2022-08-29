Op-Ed: Make America Fail Again – Is That The Motto of Joe Biden And His Administration?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





At 79, Joe Biden is the oldest president in American history. Eighteen months into his term, the burdens of governing have staggered him. Concerns about his age top the list for why Democratic voters want the party to find an alternative for 2024.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Is that the motto of Joe Biden and his Administration? To listen to Sleepy Joe Biden and the Democrats, you’d think the major enemy facing our country, is not the Chinese, the Russians, Iran or North Korea, but the people who want to “Make America Great Again”, in other words, supporters of Donald Trump. Whether you love Trump or hate him, how could anyone question his loyalty to the United States?

It seems the word has gone out from Democrat headquarters to brand all Republicans, and Trump supporters, as “domestic terrorists” or “extremists”, as the main theme of their campaign fodder for the upcoming mid-term elections this November. Is that how to win friends (voters) and influence people? Remember, when Biden was inaugurated he emphasized that he was going to be a uniter and not a divider, not like his predecessor. Well, what has happened since Biden used those empty words? Are all Republicans and Trump supporters “Semi-Fascists” as ole has Joe stated?

Should the over 70 million people who voted for Trump be labeled with those blasphemous words just for having an opposite political viewpoint?

The people who want the United States to be the primary leader of the world, or those who want the United States to lead from behind, like what seems to happening under the Biden Administration, must make a choice this coming November as to which way our country should proceed. To go forward or go behind?

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



From our disastrous pullout from Afghanistan; to the brain dead policies of a free and open southern border policy, espoused by Biden; to our unrealistic reliance of “Green Energy” to power our vast energy needs; to the almost $5 trillion in government spending which has triggered our rampant inflation; who then should be labeled “Extremists”, the MAGA people or the Biden lunatics running our country?

When Democrats claim that the MAGA crowd is our #1 problem facing our country, you have to wonder what planet they are living on?

Look around, has the MAGA people opened our borders to all world citizens who want to come into our country illegally? Is it the MAGA people who have contributed to the rampant crime that is infecting most of the Democrat-run cities? Is it the MAGA people who have waged war against our fossil fuel companies, thereby raising the cost of gasoline and home heating oil? Is it the MAGA people who have recruited the radical attorney generals and prosecutors, or was it the infamous big Democrat donor, George Soros, who is responsible for the breakdown of law and order around the country? Is it the MAGA people who have arrested and raided the homes of their political adversaries? The list could go on and on and on, but I think you get the gist of who the real terrorists and extremists are, it is not the MAGA people, it is the feckless people who are pointing the finger at the MAGA people, it is Joe Biden and the Democrats.

So, instead of trying to “Make America Great Again” it looks like Biden and his cronies really want to “Make America Fail Again”.