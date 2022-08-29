Op-Ed: Liberty Council In Florida Is On The Frontlines of Fighting For Freedom

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Orlando, Florida based Liberty Council’s Mathew Staver speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Watch an episode of Liberty Counsel’s TV program, Freedom Alive. Sean Feucht shares examples of how God is changing lives as the Let Us Worship team moves throughout the nation as “superspreaders for Jesus!” Feucht’s new book is called “Bold, Moving Forward in Faith Not Fear.” Look for his future documentary called “SUPERSPREADERS” at https://www.seanfeucht.com.

“What started with the courage of a few has now spread like wildfire across an entire nation. Hundreds of thousands of worshippers have joined the #LetUsWorship movement.”

In 2020, Christians in the United States saw government officials try and use COVID as an excuse to close the doors of churches. And they took it a tyrannical step further and even tried to ban worship in states like California. But God had a better plan. Sean Feucht grabbed his guitar and a few people and went to San Francisco. They picked an outdoor venue and began to worship the Lord. Now fast forward, Sean and his Let Us Worship team will soon have been to more than 150 cities in every region, coast to coast, including in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. Learn more about his tremendous impact on this inspiring episode of Freedom Alive. Go to GoodLife45 at https://www.tv45.org.

Liberty Counsel has litigated many cases since it was founded in 1989. Senior Pastor, Founder and Chairman Mathew Staver and President Anita Staver, both of whom are attorneys, lead a talented and dedicated group of attorneys and staff. In addition to being a recognized Constitutional attorney and former Dean and Professor of Law of an accredited law school, Mat Staver is also a pastor.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Located in Orlando Florida, Liberty Counsel is a Christian ministry that proclaims, advocates, supports, advances, and defends the good news that God in the person of Jesus Christ paid the penalty for our sins and offers forgiveness and eternal life to all who accept him as Lord and Savior.

Liberty Counsel’s website is a treasure chest full of encouragement, hope, information, podcasts, and resources.

Folks, please pray for Liberty Council and Sean Feucht’s ministry. And pray for the demonic chains to break from our great land of liberty.

“Break Every Chain” is a song performed by American recording artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Website: http://tashacobbs.org

Lyric Excerpts:

There’s an army rising up

There’s an army rising up

There’s an army rising up

To break every chain, to break every chain

To break every chain

There is power in the name of Jesus

To break every chain, break every chain, break every chain