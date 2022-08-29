Marion County Man With Schizophrenia Charged with Second Degree Murder After Violent Fatal Stabbing of Roommate

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, 24 year-old Jose Ismael Florencio has been charged with Second Degree Murder after he stabbed his roommate, 48 year-old Marvin Lee Pate, to death.

MARION COUNTY, FL – On Sunday, August 28, 2022, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes detectives arrested 24 year-old Jose Ismael Florencio for Second Degree Murder after he stabbed a victim, 48 year-old Marvin Lee Pate, to death.

According to authorities, at approximately 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, MCSO deputies responded to a home on NE 134th Place in Citra, Florida in reference to an assault. When they arrived, they located Pate deceased inside the house.

An investigation revealed that Pate and Florencio got into an argument that turned physical, at which point Florencio stabbed Pate in the back, causing the knife to break. Pate began using furniture to keep Florencio away, but Florencio continued to charge at the victim. Florencio hit the victim in the head with an item he described as a “brown metal stick” several times before leaving. Florencio walked around the area for several hours before calling 911.

According to charging affidavits the suspect and victim were roommates and were sharing a room for approximately one year but the relationship became strained sometime when Florencio discovered that Marvin Lee Pate was a registered sex offender and had been asked to leave the residence.

Florencio is at the Marion County Jail and is being held on no bond.