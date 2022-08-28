Op-Ed: From Left-Winger to Right-Winger, David Horowitz Knows Hardcore Leftist – And That’s Why We Should Listen to Him

David Horowitz speaking at CPAC in Washington D.C. on February 12, 2011. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – I am intrigued (and utterly fascinated) by the story of David Horowitz’s transformation from a diehard liberal to a concerned conservative. That’s one reason I’m writing this article, but the main reason being the Deep State’s long-standing plan to turn America into a communist country with the end goal being a global totalitarian empire (aka New World Order, the Great Reset).

Who is David Horowitz?

Born in 1939 to Russian immigrant parents who were followers of Marxism, attending political demonstration was part of Horowitz’s childhood. His parents left the American Communist Party after a 1956 report revealed the crimes of Joseph Stalin against the Soviet people.

As Horowitz writes, “This camouflage is very old. In my youth, I never once heard my parents or their party friends refer to themselves as Communists. They were progressives—and registered Democrats.” After surveying the contemporary scene, he goes on to ask, “What is ‘liberal’ about these people of the left, except their attitude towards hard drugs, sex and criminal behavior? Oh yes, and spending other people’s money?”

Horowitz, is an American conservative author and writer; founder and president of the right-wing David Horowitz Freedom Center (DHFC) and the Students for Academic Freedom; editor of the Center’s website FrontPage Magazine; director of Discover the Networks – a website that tracks individuals and groups on the political left; defender of American liberties and patriot of the Constitution.

A 2013 article in Blaze, revisited the “The Horrific Story That Prompted David Horowitz’s Conservative Transformation.”

Horowitz was one of the founders of the New Left in 1960’s. Why did he leave it behind?

Excerpts:

Though the intellectual edifice of the revolutionary movement was already crumbling, it took the 1974 killing of Betty Van Patter, a friend he recruited as a bookkeeper for a Black Panther education center, to bring Horowitz to an emotional breaking point. Her murder remains unsolved, but Horowitz has mustered plenty of evidence suggesting that the killing was orchestrated by the Panthers, many of whom he had counted as colleagues and friends. It’s the same people and the same vision. Barack Obama, Valerie Jarret, who’s his key advisor, and David Axelrod, who’s his political strategist — all of them were born into the same communist left that I was. They grew up in it; they were trained in it; they were trained to what I call the neo-communist new left, and they’ve never left it.

A 2015 article in Townhall stated, “Horowitz is an accomplished author, speaker, and freedom fighter. One of his most well- known works, Radical Son, described the transformation he underwent from a radical leftist to a conservative activist.

Recently, however, his physical struggles have urged him to take a break from politics and publish a four-part series on life and faith.”

Horowitz’s Books:

Final Battle: THE NEXT ELECTION COULD BE THE LAST (available in 2023); The Enemy Within: How a Totalitarian Movement is Destroying America (2021); I Can’t Breathe: How a Racial Hoax Is Killing America (2021); Blitz: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win Hardcover (2020); Dark Agenda: The War to Destroy Christian America (2019); The Black Book of the American Left: The Collected Conservative Writings of David Horowitz (2016); Progressive Racism (2016); Take No Prisoners: The Battle Plan for Defeating the Left (2014); How Obama Betrayed America….And No One Is Holding Him Accountable (2013); Why Israel is the Victim (2013); The New Leviathan: How the Left-Wing Money-Machine Shapes American Politics and Threatens America’s Future (2012); Radicals: Portraits of a Destructive Passion (2012); The Shadow Party: How George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and Sixties Radicals Seized Control of the Democratic Party (2010); Barack Obama’s Rules For Revolution: The Alinsky Model (2009); One-Party Classroom: How Radical Professors at America’s Top Colleges Indoctrinate Students and Undermine Our Democracy (2009).

David Horowitz along with Peter Collier and are the authors of dynastic biographies of the Fords, Kennedys, Roosevelts, Rockefellers, and Fondas.

The Freedom Center is full of articles and information.

Excerpts:

Horowitz knows firsthand because 50 years ago, he was a left-wing radical living in the belly of the beast. He worked alongside Marxist revolutionaries for years until a shocking revelation set him on the “right” path with a mission to warn Americans…Radical leftists are speeding America towards fascism.

He sees the terrifying path America is on and has made it his mission to fight against these haters of America, freedom and democracy. Dangerous fascist operatives have deeply infiltrated the Democrat party as well as America’s education system where they’re indoctrinating our children. Everything you see happening today—from constant cries of racism where none exists…to hate-filled rhetoric, cancel culture and mob mentality…to silencing freedom of speech to anyone in opposition…the shredding of the Constitution …empowering of thugs and criminals like BLM and Antifa…the rewriting of history…it’s no coincidence. This is all part of a terrifying master plan set in motion 100 years ago starting with the Communist Revolution in Russia.

“You’re Going to Be Dead One Day: A Love Story,” is a 2015 personal look at Horowitz’s life. He continues to wrestle with being an agnostic and to struggle with not believing in God. It’s curious that his second wife is a believer.

In 2022, David Horowitz is 83 years of age. Now is the time, more than ever before, for freedom-loving citizens to read his life story and his views on the radical left party and how to save our land of liberty before it’s too late.

I’m praying for his salvation. How hopeless it must feel – to not believe in the afterlife – to not know the love, mercy, forgiveness, and grace of Jesus the Christ.