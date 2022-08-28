Op-Ed: Fiend Fauci is Nothing More Than a Fall Guy for the Great Reset Autocrats

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The Fire Fauci Act (H.R. 2316) was sponsored by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on 4/01/2021 and cosponsored by: Thomas Massie (KY), Andy Biggs (AZ), Mary Miller (IL), Paul Gosar (AZ), Matt Gaetz (FL), Buddy Carter (GA), Bob Good (VA), Mo Brooks (AL), Greg Steube (FL), Louie Gohmert (TX), Barry Moore (AL), Ralph Norman (SC), Jeff Duncan (SC).

PORTSMOUTH, OH – John Adams, a founding father of America, declared “Fear is the foundation of most governments.” And Czar Anthony Fauci, the nation’s “so-called” top infectious disease expert functioned as the fiend of fearmongering before, during, and after the coronavirus crisis.

Read the book, “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” by Robert Kennedy, Jr. What Fauci did was so horrific that I could only bear to be exposed to his crimes against humanity in small chunks – then I would immerse myself in the flower garden.

The Great Barrington Declaration, authored by Sunetra Gupta, University of Oxford, Martin Kulldorff, Harvard University, and Prof. Jay Bhattacharya, Stanford Medical School, was an open letter published on October 4, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. “Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health,” the declaration stated. “Keeping these measures in place until a vaccine is available will cause irreparable damage, with the underprivileged disproportionately harmed.” More than 15,000 medical and public health scientists signed the Great Barrington Declaration and over 45,000 medical practitioners endorsed it.

“The emperor has no clothes!” But the mainstream media mafia, big tech tyranny thugs, and the Deep State heavies worked overtime to squash the voices of truth and justice. It’s the oldest trick in the book – a tactic dictators swoon over.

Watch the Fire Fauci Act Press Conference.

In an 11/21/2021 article for News Week, Dr. Martin Kulldorff (Harvard Medical School) and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (Sanford University Medical School) penned an opinion editorial, “How Fauci Fooled America.” Two medical experts sounded the siren. “While a few have spoken up, why are not more doing so? Well, some tried but failed. Others kept silent when they saw colleagues slandered and smeared in the media or censored by Big Tech. Some are government employees who are barred from contradicting official policy. Many are afraid of losing positions or research grants, aware that Dr. Fauci sits on top of the largest pile of infectious disease research money in the world.”

“Those Who Violated Nuremberg Code Must Be Prosecuted for Crimes Against Humanity: In the last two-and-a-half years, tragically, we have witnessed a global assault on the Nuremberg Code,” declared Mary Holland, President of the Children’s Health Defense, on August 20, 2022. She was referencing the coronavirus crisis and the experimental vaccines.

The voice of the jab-stab and the clot-shot, Ouchy Fauci recently announced his retirement from Washington D.C. The truth is spilling out and the doctor of deception is heading for the hills.

Is Fauci, the frightened fox, leaving his position because of Robert Kennedy, Jr.’s second book that reveals his dastardly deeds? “The Wuhan Cover-Up: How US Health Officials Conspired with the Chinese Military to Hide the Origins of COVID-19.”

“Dr. Anthony Fauci’s retirement will not stop a “full-throated investigation” into the origins of the Chinese coronavirus, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) warned on Monday following the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) announcing the end of his high-profile roles come December.”

The heat is on and Fauci’s services are no longer needed by the Deep State league of lunatics. Fool Fauci was nothing more than a pandemic pawn used by powerful performers (aka New World Order megalomaniacs). Will he retire to an island in the Pacific to count his gold and silver or be promoted to the United Nations or the Who Health Organization as the Global Luminary of Lies. Or become the Maestro of Madness for the World Economic Forum? Or will he disappear into the night? Only time will tell.

“The universe runs on the principle that one who can exert the most evil on other creatures runs the show.” –Bangambiki Habyarimana, author of “Pearls of Eternity” and a community worker that helps young adults in the fight against HIV Aids through education and counseling.