Op-Ed: Will the Masses Forsake Democracy and Embrace Socialism – Then Communism?

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The diabolical plan of a Deep State (aka shadow government) is to destroy the fabric of society, so citizens will turn to bigger and bigger and bigger government of their own volition – no physical force necessary. It’s done via psychological – fear warfare and you have a tyrannical takeover without firing a shot (unless necessary).

It is a Deep State revolution with years in the making by wealthy and powerful elites (aka narcissists, megalomaniacs, psychopaths). What other type of leaders would want to control the entire world?

Steal a presidential election and put in a puppet czar surrounded by loyal minions. Misuse power without experiencing consequences. It’s government warfare.

WAR IS PEACE. FREEDOM IS SLAVERY. IGONARANCE IS STRENGTH. They were the homes of the four Ministries between which the entire apparatus of government was divided. The Ministry of Truth, which concerned itself with news, entertainment, education, and the fine arts. The Ministry of Peace, which concerned itself with war. The Ministry of Love, which maintained law and order. And the Ministry of Plenty, which was responsible for economic affairs. Their names, in Newspeak: Minitrue, Minipax, Miniluv, and Miniplenty. –George Orwell, 1984

Use manipulation, lies and constant chaos to confuse citizens. Up is down and down is up. It’s gaslighting warfare.

In the end the Party would announce that two and two made five, and you would have to believe it. It was inevitable that they should make that claim sooner or later: the logic of their position demanded it. Not merely the validity of experience, but the very existence of external reality was tacitly denied by their philosophy. The heresy of heresies was common sense. –George Orwell, 1984

Call upon the clandestine pockets of powerful freedom-haters around the country. Use unelected, but powerful people from pharmaceutical industries, corporations, and businesses to promote an agenda of destruction. It’s power warfare.

Blackmail politicians and leaders to force them to follow a Deep State agenda. It’s blackmail warfare.

Pay off mainstream media. Broadcast a deceptive ideology 24/7 – and the people hear a lie – believe a lie – and live a lie. And fight for a lie. It’s censorship warfare.

As he watched the eyeless face with the jaw moving rapidly up and down, Winston had a curious feeling that this was not a real human being but some kind of dummy. It was not the man’s brain that was speaking; it was his larynx. The stuff that was coming out of him consisted of words, but it was not speech in the true sense: it was a noise uttered in unconsciousness, like the quacking of a duck. –George Orwell, 1984

Use a “so-called” pandemic to lockdown a country. Isolate family, friends, and coworkers to erode mental health. It’s social warfare.

Put an malevolent doctor/scientist in front of the public with constant bombardment of false information. Villainize other medical professionals that offer alternative treatment methods to save lives. It’s medical warfare.

Target the children with grooming by pedophiles. Turn children against parents. Verbally assault those who disagree with sexualizing children in elementary schools. It’s grooming warfare.

It was almost normal for people over thirty to be frightened of their own children. And with good reason, for hardly a week passed in which the Times did not carry a paragraph describing how some eavesdropping little sneak–“child hero” was the phrase generally used–had overheard some compromising remark and denounced his parents to the Thought Police. –George Orwell, 1984

Close places of worship and prohibit religious gatherings. Arrest religious leaders that disobey unconstitutional mandates. It’s spiritual warfare.

Close schools. Divide administrators and teachers into those that agree and disagree with lockdowns and vaccine/mask mandates. Pay off the Department of Education and teacher unions. It’s education warfare.

Provide “free” payments from the government and quell work ethic. Get the population used to handouts from the government. Ruin small businesses. And make government the “Big Daddy.” Spend the country into inflation by printing money to cause a recession. It’s economic warfare.

Divide the country with racial tension to promote a race war. Focus on past generational sins of a country and enrage the people. Encourage riots. Use chaos and rage to tear down the foundations of freedom. It’s hate warfare.

The next moment a hideous, grinding screech, as of some monstrous machine running without oil, burst from the big telescreen at the end of the room. It was a noise that set one’s teeth on edge and bristled the hair at the back of one’s neck. The Hate had started. –George Orwell, 1984

Flood the courts with puppet district attorneys that are soft on crime. Hire thugs to trash and burn. Target police officers and erode our sense of safety. It’s safety/security warfare.

Trample the U.S. Constitution. Wear away amendments. It’s freedom warfare.

Spew a climate crisis hoax and blame humanity for faux carbon emissions mayhem. Criticize and blame fossil fuels. Blame cows and promote bugs. Use fearmongering to push your poisonous agenda. It’s planet warfare.

Open the borders so cartel criminals can bring in drugs to destroy lives. Allow terrorists to invade. It’s terror warfare.

Weaken and destroy your own military so foreign enemies can invade. It’s betrayal warfare.

Use the financial system to change cash currency into digital dollars so government can track all spending – a surveillance of all bank accounts. Hire IRS agents to police conservative citizens income and paying of taxes. It’s monetary warfare.

Create a food shortage/famine so citizens will look to Big Government to prevent starvation. Burn down food factories. Use phony lab test results to justify the killing of chickens and farm animals. It’s food warfare.

Turn off electricity, gas, and utilities to heat/freeze the people. It’s energy warfare.

Turn off the Internet and blame another country for cyberattacks. It’s communication warfare.

Join international groups that desire a one-world empire. Pretend that communism is happiness. It’s treason warfare.