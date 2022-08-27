Op-Ed: What Was The FBI Raid At Mar-a-Lago Really About? Spunky Glen Beck Breaks It Down

Glenn Beck explains what he thinks the FBI was really looking for at Mar-a-Lago on Glenn TV. Photo credit: Blaze TV / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – I like to listen to Glen Beck because he’s scrappy and feisty and often funny with his sarcastic humor. His storytelling antics keep the show attention-grabbing. And those goofy exaggerated facial expressions tickle my funny bone.

I watched his recent video on BlazeTV. He created a timeline to examine what happened from beginning to end concerning the FBI classified document ruse. On August 8, the federal agents conducted an unprecedented raid of the home of former President Donald Trump.

“The stink of all of this is palpable,” proclaims Beck.

Excerpt:

We all know what the raid on former President Donald Trump was REALLY all about — the 2024 election. Whether you love Trump or hate him, this unprecedented act is a LOT bigger than just one man. And the same people behind Obamagate, who weaponized the DOJ and FBI by using obscure laws, seem to have their fingerprints all over the latest fishing expedition to take down Trump.” So, Glenn Beck took to the chalkboard to break down the timeline of the events that led up to the Mar-a-Lago raid and revealed that there were a whole lot of “convenient” coincidences that all revolved around one thing: Trump’s attempt to declassify materials related to the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

What was the FBI really looking for? Beck surmises the reason for the FBI raid was actually due to Russiagate (aka Crossfire Hurricane investigation) documents. Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, Christopher Wray, Hillary Clinton and the rest of the collusion cabal were afraid the documents contained info, that if exposed, would shine a light on their illegal activities.

Bill Barr, former U.S. attorney general and author of the new book, “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General,” says “The Russian collusion allegations leveled against former President Donald Trump by Democrats were a “seditious” attempt to undermine his presidency,” according to Blaze Media News.

And how interesting that the 38-page Mar-a-Lago Affidavit was just released with 11 pages completely blacked out. It’s 38 pages of codswallop gibberish – my opinion.

Trump tweeted on Friday via his Truth Social post, “Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on “Nuclear,” a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover – WE GAVE THEM MUCH.”

