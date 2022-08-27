Op-Ed: It’s Called Double-Speak – And Team Biden Uses It as a Political and Psychological Weapon

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





President Joe Biden during press conference after NATO extraordinary SUMMIT 2022. File photo: Gints Ivuskans, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Project who you are and what you do onto your adversaries. Use double-speak and the same malicious words or phrases over and over and over as you try to discredit and demonize your opponents.

Definition of double-speak. noun. Any language deliberately constructed to disguise or distort its actual meaning, often by employing euphemism or ambiguity. Typically used by governments or large institutions.

The word of the day for the Joe Biden clan is “fascist” and zany Joe has altered the word to “semi-fascist.”

Use this word as often as you can in conversations, news briefings, interviews, articles, and at Sunday dinner with Aunt Betty and Uncle Frank – and refer to any challenger as a fascist.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Circulate this word among the mainstream media mafia in a memo so they can repeat it over and over and over in reference to stories about Republicans, conservatives, or anyone who disagrees with or opposes Czar Biden’s propaganda.

Double-speak reminds me of projection, a psychological concept. Projection is a defense mechanism and in most cases the response is not under a person’s conscious control. However Team Biden consciously projects onto conservative citizens what they themselves are thinking, feelings, and doing.

For decades, I’ve studied and observed humans – it’s what mental health professionals do. And the Biden bunch, aces at political and psychological warfare, wield the weapons well. They know how to misuse language to accuse others of the very things they are doing. It’s a long-standing tactic of dictators and wanna-be dictators.

King Biden held his first political rally of the midterm season hosted by the Democratic National Committee on August 25, and this is what he shouted, “What we’re seeing now is the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something — it’s like semi-fascism.”

On August 26, while addressing reporters from the White House, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre related Republican voters and those who supported former President Donald Trump to “fascists.”

We all know how the scuzzy Washington Post loves to smear conservatives and promote propaganda, so I’m sure they will be using the new word weapon quite often.

On August 27, Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank cheered on President Biden’s smear of Donald Trump-supporting Republicans as “semi-fascists,” in a column, according to Fox News.

An article in the Washington Post on August 25 announced, “In a fiery midterm speech, Biden says GOP’s turned towards ‘semi-fascism.’

“MSNBC has a particular fascination with the term “fascism,” the far-right authoritative form of government, as have a number of liberal media networks, with the phrase used repeatedly by both pundits and guests over the last several years while analyzing the Republican Party,” according to an April 28, 2022 article on Fox News.

In his 2009 book, “Liberalism Fascism” conservative commentator Johan Goldberg asserts, “Many modern liberals and leftists act as if they know exactly what fascism is. What’s more, they see it everywhere—except when they look in the mirror. Indeed, the left wields the term like a cudgel to beat opponents from the square like seditious pamphleteers.”

In a June 27, 2022 article, in reference to abortion, journalist Chris Hedges declared, “The Supreme Court is relentlessly funding and empowering Christian fascism.” Hmmm. Back in 2008, Hedges wrote the book, “American Fascists: The Christian Right and the War on America.” So, the naughty word can be used for Christians that disagree or voice opposing viewpoints. Hedges is another example of double-speak. Interestingly, Hedges grew up in a Presbyterian family.

What is fascism?

Definition of fascism from the American Heritage Dictionary: noun. A system of government marked by centralization of authority under a dictator, a capitalist economy subject to stringent governmental controls, violent suppression of the opposition, and typically a policy of belligerent nationalism and racism.

Fascism: a way of organizing a society in which a government ruled by a dictator controls the lives of the people and in which people are not allowed to disagree with the government.

The Origin of ‘Fascism’ – The word Fascisti refers to members of an Italian political organization founded by Benito Mussolini in 1919 and dedicated to violently nationalistic and totalitarian principles. The Fascisti gained control of Italy in 1922 and reorganized the country’s political and social structure to accord with fascism.

And just how is a semi-fascist different from an entire or whole fascist? So, are Republicans one-half fascist? What’s the other half? We need to ask Wacky Joe.

In the days to come, pay attention to see if the madcap mainstream media embeds Joe’s new nasty name into their stories.