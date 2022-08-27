Nuremberg 75th Commemoration and Speech About the COVID-19 Pandemic Atrocities Committed Against Humanity

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The Nuremberg Code: 75th Annual Commemoration, Nuremberg, Germany, August 2022. Photo credit: Children’s Health Defense. CHD.TV

PORTSMOUTH, OH – On August 20, 2022, a line-up of international speakers traveled to Nuremberg, Germany to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of The Nuremberg Code.

But that wasn’t all – Mary Holland, President of the Children’s Health Defense (CHD), gave a surreal discourse about the carnage of the virus and the vaccine injections. She stated, “Governments, medical establishments, universities and the media have violated the very first principle and every other principle of the code’s 10 points.”

Brief Review of the Nuremberg Code

Excerpts:

The Nuremberg Code is the most important document in the history of the ethics of medical research. The Code was formulated 50 years ago, in August 1947, in Nuremberg, Germany, by American judges sitting in judgment of Nazi doctors accused of conducting murderous and torturous human experiments in the concentration camps (the so-called Doctors’ Trial). It served as a blueprint for today’s principles that ensure the rights of subjects in medical research.

The main trial at Nuremberg after World War II was conducted by the International Military Tribunal. The tribunal was made up of judges from the four allied powers (the United States, Britain, France, and the former Soviet Union) and was charged with trying Germany’s major war criminals

Informed consent, the core of the Nuremberg Code, has rightly been viewed as the protection of subjects’ human rights. The key contribution of Nuremberg was to merge Hippocratic ethics and the protection of human rights into a single code,” according to a 1997 article in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The Nuremburg event was broadcast full livestream on CHD TV. I watched a replay at CHD TV.

Holland’s Speech Excerpts:

Those Who Violated Nuremberg Code Must Be Prosecuted for Crimes Against Humanity: In the last two-and-a-half years, tragically, we have witnessed a global assault on the Nuremberg Code. Governments, medical establishments, universities and the media have violated the very first principle and every other principle of the code’s 10 points. They have coerced people into being human guinea pigs. They have forced people on penalty of their livelihoods, their identities, their health, their friendships — and even their family relationships — to take inadequately tested, experimental, gene-altering injections as well as experimental tests and medical devices. The result of the mass experimentation with COVID-19 injections is now tragically clear: Those who were seduced or forced into becoming experimental subjects are now at greatest risk of illness, hospitalization and death. We have already witnessed terrible atrocities in the last two-and-a-half years: – Children and teens becoming disabled and dying needlessly. – Adults and elders receiving deadly treatments and [being] denied life-saving medicine. – Families separated from one another and interned in “quarantine camps” against their will.

Holland concluded by asking us to speak out and share this information with family, friends, and others. Read the speech in its entirety at the CHD website.

The Children’s Health Defense mission is to end childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable, and to establish safeguards to prevent future harm. The founder is Robert Kennedy, Jr.