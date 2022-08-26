Stop the Federal Reserve from Forcing Digital Currency Upon Americans – Republicans in Congress to the Rescue

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The political throne games continue as conservatives try to block Joe Biden and his liberal legion from destroying the most sovereign nation on the planet. Yes, King Biden sets on a throne of lies.

On March 9, 2022, Biden quietly signed Executive Order 14067. Slimy Joe and the phony Federal Reserve are devising a sinister scheme to kill cash currency and erect a digital dollar. But the underbelly story is the desire for a one-world currency to operate a one-world government. The Benedict Arnolds desire a global surveillance police state.

American citizens will refuse a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). If a digital currency is implemented, it would be global as well as national. The Deep State is trying to throw our economy under the bus in order to usher in faux economic saviors (aka New World, Order, Great Reset, World Economic Forum).

However, members of Congress are aware of King Joe’s diabolical deeds and are enacting legislation to prevent money mayhem.

H.R. 6415, introduced on 1/18/22 and sponsored by Representative Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) and cosponsored by Representative Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) amends the Federal Reserve Act to prohibit the Federal reserve banks from offering certain products or services directly to an individual, and for other purposes.

S. 3954, introduced 3/30/22 is sponsored by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and cosponsored by Senators Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and applies the same language.

Watch the video called Constitutional Economics and Money – The Constitution is the Solution by the John Birch Society.

As of March 2022, 87 countries are considering issuing a CDBC, according to the Atlantic Council, an independent organization based in Washington, D.C. Out of those, 9 countries —The Bahamas, Nigeria, and 7 countries in Eastern Caribbean Union — have already launched a centrally governed digital currency. About 2 years ago, in May 2020, only 35 countries were thinking of issuing a CBDC.

My questions: Has the CBDC countries been duped by their own governmental autocrats? Or has the New World Order deceived both leaders of sovereign nations and communistic countries?

By the way, give encouragement to the politicians that are sponsoring legislation to help the American people.

Freedom-loving citizens, contact your U.S. representatives and senators to voice support for H.R. 6415 and S. 3954. And may God bless America – again.