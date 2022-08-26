Speaking to Laura Ingraham, Mike Davis Breaks Down the Unsealing of the Affidavit of the Mar-a-Lago Raid

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Mike Davis told Laura Ingraham: “This is going to be a political game” – Photo credit: Fox News / YouTube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Article III Project, joined Laura Ingraham on The Ingraham Angle to explain how U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart’s decision to unseal the affidavit of the raid at Mar-a-Lago will only lead to more political games:

“This is going to be a political game again tomorrow. Think about it this way. President Trump had the absolutely constitutional right to declassify anything he wanted. He had the statutory right to make a copy of whatever he declassified. He had personal records of his. “He took records to Mar-a-Lago that were declassified and personal. Some of those records included the declassified Crossfire Hurricane Russian collusion records that are highly, highly politically damaging to Obama, Hillary, Biden, the FBI, the intel community.

“President Trump on January 19, the day before he left office, signed a declassification memo in the Justice Department, and the intel community, and the National Archives have dragged their feet. They don’t want to make these records public, and I think that’s what is driving this home raid. The Biden Administration deliberated for weeks. Attorney General Merrick Garland said they judge-shopped. They went to this biased Judge Bruce Reinhart, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who just recused from President Trump’s civil lawsuit versus Hillary Clinton 8 weeks ago on June 22nd because he has a clear bias towards President Trump as evidenced by his 2017 Facebook post trashing President Trump. Somehow his bias went away over the last 8 weeks, and this judge is going to rubber-stamp the Biden Justice Department’s proposed redactions because this judge has the same incentive as the Biden Justice Department which is to cover their tracks here,” Davis told Ingraham.

“[Trump’s legal team said they] fully cooperated with the Department of Justice. Remember the president had the absolute legal right to have these declassified personal records at his residence. The Presidential Records Act was passed in the 1970s starting with President Reagan, and it contemplates that former presidents have classified records. It gives them secure office space. It gives them staff with security clearances. It gives them Secret Service protection to guard the records. There was no allegation or evidence whatsoever that these records got into the wrong hands like with Hillary Clinton’s home server, illegal home server, that was hacked by foreign governments. This was a political witch hunt — authorized, unprecedented, unnecessary, unlawful, political witch hunt — authorized by Attorney General Merrick Garland to get back these Crossfire Hurricane records. Number two on the inventory of the raid, the leather bound documents, that’s what this is all about. They wanted to get these documents back because they are so damning”, Davis concluded.

The Article III Project (A3P) was founded by veteran GOP operative and attorney Mike Davis, who, after helping win the Senate confirmation battles of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, developed the reputation as a “take-no-prisoners conservative eager to challenge the left with hardball tactics,” as reported in The New York Times. A3P defends constitutionalist judges, punches back on radical assaults on judicial independence (like court-packing) and opposes judicial and other nominees who are outside of the mainstream. Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

For more information please visit https://article3project.org