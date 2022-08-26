Op-Ed: Why is Mark Zuckerberg Spilling the FBI Beans?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Facebook (now Meta) CEO Mark Zuckerberg this week told Joe Rogan that Facebook limited stories in their newsfeeds related to the New York Post story about President Biden’s son, Hunter, and his laptop based on a general request from the FBI to restrict election misinformation. Photo credit: The Joe Rogan Experience / Spotify.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Okay, what’s the deal? Why is Mark Zuckerberg squealing like a stuck piggie? Why is the Facebook fibber playing the blame game? The Big Z sang like a canary on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Thursday.

Did Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg raise his right hand and swear to tell the truth – the whole truth – and nothing but the truth when he admitted the FBI made a visit to chat about Russian misinformation on social media platforms during the 2020 presidential election?

Yes, I am questioning and pondering Boy Wonder’s motives.

“The FBI, I think, basically came to us — some folks on our team — and was like, ‘Hey, just so you know, you should be on high alert. We thought that there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We have it on notice that, basically, there’s about to be some kind of dump that’s similar to that. So just be vigilant,’” Zuckerberg said about the FBI’s conversation with Facebook.

A tweet from Minds said: Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan that Facebook algorithmically censored the Hunter Biden laptop story for 7 days based on a general request from the FBI to restrict election misinformation.

BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan that Facebook algorithmically censored the Hunter Biden laptop story for 7 days based on a general request from the FBI to restrict election misinformation. pic.twitter.com/llTA7IqGa1 — Minds💡 (@minds) August 25, 2022

Zuckerberg further covered his posterior:

“We just kind of thought, ‘Hey, look, if the FBI — which I still view as a legitimate institution in this country, it’s a very professional law enforcement — they come to us and tell us that we need to be on guard about something then I want to take that seriously.”

Hmmm. Let’s read between the lines. Did the persuasive men-in-black highly persuade the techy boss to look the other way – if you know what I mean.

Is anybody buying what the Big Z is selling? I didn’t notice a lie detector test strapped on his body. Was he crossing his fingers behind his back? Hogwash – that’s what I said as he threw twitter and the factcheckers under the bus. Not that twitter and the factcheckers don’t deserve to experience tire tread, but that’s not the point.

The techy CEO admitted that Facebook made a mistake over its decision to ban sharing of The Post’s exclusive report on Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 election.

And Zuckerberg even expressed regret for squashing a story that was later found to be true. What a bunch of bunkum.

My conclusion: The Big Z is doing damage control in case the truth comes back around to bite him in the proverbial butt.