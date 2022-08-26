Op-Ed: In God’s Army, the Soldiers March on Their Knees

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PORTSMOUTH, OH – In an August 26 commentary for The Western Journal, Michael Flynn, Retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and former national security advisor to President Donald Trump, proclaims, “We Have a War to Wage.”

“I believe with all my heart that standing up for America means standing up for the God who has so blessed our land. We need God’s help to guide our nation through stormy seas. But we can’t expect Him to protect America in a crisis if we just leave Him over on the shelf in our day-to-day living.” –Ronald Reagan

Flynn is not alluding to a foreign war, but a battle in the land of liberty being fought in Washington D.C. – the epicenter of our democracy. The age-old Deep State (aka the shadow government) has arisen from its dark place of dwelling to shred the U.S. Constitution and Old Glory.

“We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.” – Abraham Lincoln, Lincoln Memorial

And it is a spiritual war as well. The soul of our nation is being hacked by the enemies of God – those who chose to be God’s adversaries.

Excerpts from Flynn’s article:

“We are being attacked on so many fronts that we cannot see from which direction the attacks are coming. The institutions that we should trust, such as the media, our education system, our justice system (including some in the judiciary), our political leaders and, yes, even our church leaders have let us down, allowing those on the slippery slope to weaken the important messages of freedom and liberty and the battle plans those American citizens need so desperately to hear.”

“We must not bend to the pressure of the day. Ours is not a choice, but a necessity. We have a responsibility to those who come after us, those future generations of Americans who count on us at this moment as we counted on generations throughout our nation’s storied history.”

“We cannot selfishly hold dear to our hearts the freedoms, rights and privileges that were handed to us; instead, we must try to imagine what it must have been like for those who truly risked their lives to escape a regime to get to this country, especially for those whose blood now runs deep in our very soil from their sacrifices and respect for God, authority, our flag and respect itself.”

You see, my friends and fellow citizens; we have a war to wage. The enemy is a tough, moving, difficult-to-distinguish individual who comes in the form of a dangerous ideology, a threat to our very way of life.

I agree with Flynn and the patriots that are speaking out to save the USA from being destroyed by the darkness of deception in D.C.

Yes, our nation has stains from past atrocities – “generational sins” as Flynn asserts. And we need to continue to address equality and justice for all. But what makes America great above all else is our God-given freedoms.

And I know that in God’s army, the soldiers march on their knees. And many Christians are praying daily for our great country. There is an awaking from sea to shining sea – and a multitude of people are pulling their heads out of the sand. And we are looking to God, our Creator, for guidance.