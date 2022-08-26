ADVERTISEMENT

CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Detectives Charge Cutler Bay Man, 21, With Attempted Murder of Law Enforcement Officer And Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle

By Joe Mcdermott
Gilbert Turner
According to authorities, 21 year-old Gilbert Wayne Turner of Cutler Bay was arrested and was charged with attempted second degree murder of a law enforcement officer and third degree grand theft of a motor vehicle.

MIAMI, FL – According to authorities, on Monday, June 27, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m. special enforcement detectives of the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the area of SW 211th street and E. Frontage Road in reference to a stolen vehicle, a 2017 gray Dodge Charger. Upon arrival, they observed the vehicle stopped at the red light and attempted to conduct a traffic stop in an unmarked vehicle at which time the subject vehicle backed into detective striking him and resulting in him discharging his weapon in the direction of the vehicle as it fled the scene.

The next day, Tuesday, June 28, an investigator was advised the vehicle was observed parked near the area of SW 203rd Terrace in Miami. The investigator responded and visually inspected the vehicle and noted a bullet hole in the driver’s side window and presumed blood evidence on the drivers seat backrest. The investigator also observed several items in the immediate area of the vehicle, including a dark colored face mask with hair strands matching the description provided by detectives; all items of evidentiary value recovered were sent to the Miami-Dade police department crime lab for further analysis.

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 21 year-old Gilbert Wayne Turner of Cutler Bay was arrested for an unrelated incident and brought in to the South District station to be Transported to TGK Correctional Center for further processing. At this time, this investigator noted the defendant had injuries appearing to have been as a result of a graze wound to the head.

On Friday, July 8, 2022, the forensic services bureau provided the investigator with the results of a DNA analysis, identifying Turner as a match for the evidence collected. On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Turner was taken into custody by special enforcement team officers and transported for further questioning.

According to detectives, during the interview, Turner was shown a photograph of the registered owner of the vehicle, who he stated to not being familiar with, did not know him personally and had never seen him before. Turner also denied having driven or ever being inside the stolen vehicle.

Turner was charged with attempted second degree murder of a law enforcement officer and third degree grand theft of a motor vehicle; he was transported back to TGK for further processing.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

