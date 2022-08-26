Connecting the Dots – Is the IRS and Federal Reserve Teaming Up to Control Citizens via Future Digital Bank Accounts?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Internal Revenue Service federal building in Washington D.C.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Here’s my theory: The 87,000 new IRS agents will be the used to police every citizen’s bank account in America. How will the agents know what we spend our money on? How will the agents know the balance of our bank accounts? If and when our cash currency is replaced with the digital dollar, the Federal Reserve will be able to track and record every purchase and every deposit we make. If and when the government passes a climate carbon tax on citizens – then the Feds will have the power to turn off our digital bank account if we exceed our carbon limit and social credit score – and if we protest, the IRS will step in with enforcement.

Ron Paul, former U.S. congressman asserts, “We’ve seen various pieces of legislation to push the implementation of the “digital dollar” forward already. According to our sources on Capitol Hill, new legislation is being developed right now. But we cannot get answers on what will be in the bill. Like the Federal Reserve itself, the entire operation is shrouded in secrecy. But Biden’s Executive Order leaves no doubt the agenda is on the move. If implemented, the cash currency we have now will ultimately be replaced with new programmable digital tokens. Every “digital dollar” will be programmed by the Federal Reserve and controlled by the government. That means they will be able to “turn off” your money at will. Not only that, but they’ll be able to TRACK and RECORD every purchase you make. This has nothing to do with “crypto.” In fact, it is the opposite. The government views cryptocurrency as a threat precisely because they can’t control it. They want a currency they can trace at every step.”

Connecting the Dots

Paul continues, “And if the Federal Reserve launches its “digital dollar” scheme I’m afraid those 87,000 new IRS agents will have more power than ever to terrorize, torment, and destroy those who oppose the Biden regime and organize to restore our constitutional liberties.”

Hmmm. The Inflation Reduction Act will give billions to the IRS. Why?

“Think big, really big. That $80 billion is more than six times the current annual IRS budget of $12.6 billion. How can the IRS spend all of that? You guessed it, the bill says a whopping $45.6 billion will be for enforcement, and make no mistake, enforcement is the main directive from Democrats to the IRS. Get bigger, tougher and faster at collecting, and make them pay. Meanwhile, the IRS could be ramping up its police power too. The IRS is a key part of the government, but not one you usually associate with law enforcement and guns,” according to Forbes.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tweeted “87,000IRS agents will be hired with $80 billion taxpayer dollars” and “And they’re buying more guns & ammo too. Lower to middle income Americans & small businesses will be the primary targets of Democrat’s new IRS force.”

An official report published by the Government Accountability Office states that at the end of 2017, the IRS had 4,487 guns and 5,062,006 rounds of ammunition in its weapons inventory. “We found that federal agencies’ internal data on these purchases did not always match data that were publicly available on USASpending.gov.”

So, the IRS has even more misused power to shake-down and take-down American citizens.

The ultimate goal of Team Biden (aka Obama, Clinton, Bush, etc.) and The Deep State is achieving a one-world empire (aka New World Order, Liberal World Order, Great Reset, Global Reset) by a cabal of autocrats (aka Klaus Schwab, George Soros, Prince Charles, Rockefeller Family, Rothchild Family, Henry Kissinger, etc.). “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it,” says Schwab.

In 2022, Joe Biden said there is “going to be a new world order” that must be led by the United States,” in an address to Business Roundtable group. “You know we are at an inflection point, I believe, in the world economy — not just the world economy, in the world. Occurs every three or four generations,” Biden said. “As one of the top military people said to me in a security meeting the other day, 60 million people died between 1900 and 1946, and since then, we’ve established a liberal world order and that hadn’t happened in a long while.”

“It’s not just happening in America; it’s all part of the globalist agenda. Communist China has already launched its own CBDC, and just announced they’re initiating “Phase Two” of the “pilot” program. India says their “digital rupee” could be out this year. They’re falling right into line with the globalist designs of the World Economic Forum for a “Great Reset” in which the people have no liberty at all,” asserts Paul.

The time is now to contact state representatives to voice concerns. Support the patriot politicians that are fighting for freedom and civil liberties. Share info via social media. Read and support alternative news sources. Participate in peaceful protests and rallies. And pray daily that God will bless America – again.