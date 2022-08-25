Whistleblower Claims FBI Agents Were Ordered Not to Investigate Hunter Biden’s Laptop Prior to 2020 Election

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WASHINGTON, D.C. – FBI agents were ordered by their higher-ups not to investigate Hunter Biden’s infamous “laptop from hell” prior to the 2020 presidential election, according to claims made by a whistleblower that were conveyed by Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) in a letter he sent to the Department of Justice this week.

According to Johnson’s letter, sent on Tuesday to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, the whistleblower said the order not to look into allegations that Biden’s laptop – which reportedly contained numerous illicit photos and videos of the son of President Joe Biden doing drugs and having sex with prostitutes, in addition to documents detailing potentially illegal foreign business dealings – was because the agency was “not going to change the outcome of the election again.”

This appears to be a reference to a previous FBI probe into the Hillary Clinton email scandal that was announced just prior to the 2016 presidential election – breaking from long-standing precedent – which some contribute to the list of reasons why she would eventually lose to rival Donald Trump.

Johnson, in his letter to Horowitz, said that the whistleblower’s claims should serve as sufficient fuel for the DOJ to open up an investigation into the Hunter Biden situation.

“Whistleblowers have come forward to Congress alleging that FBI officials intentionally undermined efforts to investigate Hunter Biden,” he said.”Recently, my office heard from individuals with knowledge of the FBI’s apparent corruption. After the FBI obtained the Hunter Biden laptop from the Wilmington, DE computer shop, these whistleblowers stated that local FBI leadership told employees, ‘you will not look at that Hunter Biden laptop’ and that the FBI is ‘not going to change the outcome of the election again.'”

“Further, these whistleblowers allege that the FBI did not begin to examine the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop until after the 2020 presidential election – potentially a year after the FBI obtained the laptop in December 2019,” Johnson added.

The Senator concluded his letter by telling Horowitz that the trust of his constituents in the United States’ legal system needed to be restored, and that the DOJ investigating this sensitive matter would be a good way to make that happen.