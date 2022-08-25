Science Fiction is Here – Are You Ready for an Information Microchip Under Your Skin? While Sweden is The Hub of This New Tech, It’s Here In U.S.

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





In 2017, microchip mania made it to America’s workplace. A Wisconsin company became the first in the US to microchip employees. Three Square Market offered to implant the tiny radio-frequency identification (RFID) chip into workers’ hands for free and 50 signed up. The chip allows them to open doors, log in to computers and even purchase food. File photo: Alona Siniehina, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Do you want a data device beneath your skin? Maybe a vaccine passport or your entire medical record. Maybe your political party affiliation, religious status, or bank account balance. Maybe your carbon tax report. Or a chip that allows you to open and close doors, order a Uber ride, or scope out concert tickets.

Medical devices have been implanted into human bodies for decades to improve and extend the quality of life.

“An implantable medical device is an implantable biomedical device placed in the human body during surgery or other clinical intervention to serve a specific function. The list of implantable medical devices most commonly used includes artificial joints, breast implants, contraceptive Intra-Uterine Devices (IUDs), and bone, muscle, and joint fusion hardware. Another common type of an implantable medical device is an implanted vascular access device, used in patients with poor peripheral venous access, or who require frequent vein access for treatments like chemotherapy.”

A 2019 analysis in Nature Reviews Neurology reported about 160,000 people have deep brain stimulation devices implanted inside their skulls to treat disorders like epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



In 2021, the FDA grant regulatory approval to start testing brain implant on human volunteers with paralysis, according to the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine website.

Elon Musk, who co-founded Neuralink in 2016, tweeted that his technology “will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs.”

First @Neuralink product will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2021

But, what about microchips without medical benefits to improve human health, but for convenience? Or for the nefarious purpose of government surveillance?

A recent article in Australia’s TOTT News discussed COVID-19 vaccine data on implanted microchips under the skin in detail.

Sweden is the Hub of Microchip Technology.

Epicenter, a Swedish Company says it has designed a scannable microchip that can be implanted in arms to display people’s COVID vaccination status.

Currently, 5,000 Swedes use implanted radio frequency identification (RFID) chips to open doors, pay cashless, present medical records, access concert venues, and ride public transportation.

Watch the 2019 video on YouTube NBC News: ID, Wallet, Keys All In Your Hand: Sweden Moves Into The Future With Microchipping.

According to a 2018 article, Ars Technica, an estimated 50,000-100,000 people worldwide have microchip implants, primarily in their hands.

The Microchip is in USA

In 2017, microchip mania made it to America’s workplace. A Wisconsin company became the first in the US to microchip employees. Three Square Market offered to implant the tiny radio-frequency identification (RFID) chip into workers’ hands for free and 50 signed up. The chip allows them to open doors, log in to computers and even purchase food.

A guy named Charlie in USA at BuzzFeed Video had a payment chip implanted in his hand to replace his wallet to conduct an experiment. Then he flew to Sweden where microchip technology is the rave.

According to a 2021 article in The Western Journal, “The Pentagon has developed a subdermal diagnostic microchip that can detect COVID-19 in less than five minutes…So far, the microchip has not been deployed outside the military. However, the development is raising concerns among Americans about potential government surveillance and overreach.”

A 2022 article in Christianity Daily reported on a nationwide poll that showed Americans worry about fusing technology with the human body and putting them at risk for totalitarian control due to data gathering. “The poll revealed that people are worried about the technology being developed by the likes of the World Economic Forum, led by Klaus Schwab, Tesla and Space X led by Elon Musk, and Facebook and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg.”

Citizens, be armed with information, knowledge, and wisdom before deciding on microchip implants. Why? The New World Order is alive and well around the globe.

Folks, the only chip going into my body is a potato chip or a chocolate chip.