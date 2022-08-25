Op-Ed: WEF Recruited 110,000 Volunteers to Censor Alternative COVID-19 Info; Did the WEF Provide Training? Are They Still Censoring Information?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Melissa Fleming, who leads global communications for the United Nations, discussed what has been called a COVID Action Platform, a group of WEF volunteers who target misinformation and is said to work to protect lives and livelihoods. File photo: Drop of Light, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH –On Nov 26, 2020, The World Economic Forum (WEF) cabal launched their coronavirus censorship campaign and announced it on their website. And they used 110,000 individuals to help carry out the nefarious scheme to prevent citizens from learning the truth about COVID-19. They mirrored the same false agenda as promoted by Dr. Anthony Fauci – director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health, The World Health Organization, The United Nations, and The Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The first thing dictators do is finish free press, to establish censorship. There is no doubt that a free press is the first enemy of dictatorship.” –Fidel Castro

The WEF censorship club was one branch of the COVID Action Platform. The WEF’s question: “There’s no vaccine for the infodemic – so how can we combat the virus of misinformation?”

“So far, we’ve recruited 110,000 information volunteers, and we equip these information volunteers with the kind of knowledge about how misinformation spreads and ask them to serve as kind of ‘digital first-responders’ in those spaces where misinformation travels,” Melissa Fleming says. Listen to the 2020 podcast.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“When COVID-19 emerged, it was clear from the outset this was not just a public health emergency, but a communications crisis as well,” says Fleming, who leads global communications for the United Nations.

“All censorships exist to prevent anyone from challenging current conceptions and existing institutions. All progress is initiated by challenging current conceptions, and executed by supplanting existing institutions. Consequently, the first condition of progress is the removal of censorship.” –George Bernard Shaw

“Also on the podcast, journalist and entrepreneur Mark Little sets out potential solutions to the infodemic. He’s worked for Twitter and founded Storyful, a social media news agency that had fact-checking at its heart. He has now launched a new company called Kinzen which aims to get the best out of artificial intelligence and human editors to combat online rumours and lies.”

Robin Pomeroy, Podcast Editor, is in charge of the World Economic Forum’s audio content and hosts the Forum’s weekly flagship podcast Radio Davos. Before joining the Forum, Robin spent more than two decades at the global news agency Reuters, as a correspondent in Brussels, Rome and Tehran, and as a senior desk editor in London.

My questions:

Who were the 110,000 volunteers? Were they from various countries? Did the WEF provide training on virology, biology, medicine, pharmaceuticals, and so forth, so the 110,000 would know what is true and what is false? How did the WEF censor alternative coronavirus information on the Internet? Was WEF in cahoots with Facebook, Twitter, Google, and other censorship platforms? Did WEF engage in illegal activities to censor information online? Does an international investigation need to be launched? Are these 110,000 volunteer workers still censoring COVID-19 information from any scientist, medical professional, medical journal, agency, organization, etc., that disagrees with WEF?

“Withholding information is the essence of tyranny. Control of the flow of information is the tool of the dictatorship.” ―Bruce Coville

Folks, are you connecting the censorship dots? In 2020, the World Economic Forum and the United Nations were collaborating on COVID-19 and controlling what they deemed to be misinformation. Mark Little worked for Twitter prior. And Storyful pioneered open-source intelligence and fact-checking techniques, and curated content for YouTube and Facebook. Robin Pomeroy was formerly employed by Reuters.