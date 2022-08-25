Op-Ed: Laughing Myself Silly Over the Fauci Comment by Gov. DeSantis

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The governor’s remark elicited a round of applause. The Ron DeSantis speech at the Don’t Tread on Florida Rally was full of fight and fire for Florida and America. Image credit: Golden State Times / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – DeSantis verbalized out loud what many of us think about fibber Fauci. “I’m just sick of seeing him. I know he says he’s gonna retire. Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac!”

Yes, I’ve watched the video clip (the Fauci remark) over and over and over. And each time I repented because I enjoyed it so much.

Fiend Fauci does resemble an elf – not the cheery little guys/gals that work in Santa’s workshop, but more of an evilish imp. And Ouchy Fauci could pass for the Elf on the Shelf – the sneaky one that terrorizes children if they don’t clean their rooms or obey parents; not the sweet pixie that brings gifts.

Obviously, DeSantis won’t be attending Fool Fauci’s retirement party nor will he be invited. I’m sure Big Pharma will reserve a front row seat along with Giddy Gates, sourly George Soros, Klaus “You’ll own nothing and be happy about it” Schwab, Biden and Obama – the censorship twins. Fauci’s BFF’s, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (WHO) and António Guterres (UN) have probably already offered him a job. I’m sure the House will be wall-to-wall with global guests and gifts. But, what do you buy a doctor/scientist that already owns an entire collection of viruses.

Maybe Robert Kennedy Jr., will send Fauci a signed copy of his book, “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” as a going away gift.

Oh, I think I might just watch the video clip one more time.