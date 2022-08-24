Op-Ed: U.S. Congress Members Introduced a 2022 Controversial Anti-Israel Resolution – Will it Pass?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Rep. Rashida Tlaib introduced the resolution “Recognizing the Nakba and Palestinian refugees’ rights” on behalf of herself and six other Democrat Congress members in the House of Representatives (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Betty McCollum, Marie Newman, Jamaal Bowman, and Cori Bush). File photo: Phil Pasquini, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – According to a 2022 article in The Harbingers Daily, “Congress member Rashida Talib introduced an anti-Israel resolution that calls on the United States to “commemorate the Nakba through official recognition and remembrance…Rep. Rashida Tlaib introduced the resolution.

“Recognizing the Nakba and Palestinian refugees’ rights” on behalf of herself and six other Democrat Congress members in the House of Representatives (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Betty McCollum, Marie Newman, Jamaal Bowman, and Cori Bush).”

“It should come as no surprise that US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib continues her activism against the State of Israel, most recently by promoting “World Keffiyeh Day” on Sunday…“Nakba” is Arabic for “catastrophe.” Nakba Day, observed May 15, the anniversary of the establishment of the Jewish State in 1948, is based on the lie that Israel displaced hundreds of thousands of “Palestinians” from their homes. In fact, Jews living in the Land of Israel were known as Palestinians before the creation of the modern State of Israel. There was never a Palestinian state. Nor was there a Palestinian nation,” The Americans United with Israel website deduced.

So, is Congresswoman Tlaib proclaiming the recognized nation of Israel in 1948 was a catastrophe? Is she saying the United Nations and the USA were wrong? And does she want the United States to agree with her? And why is she introducing this resolution now?

Citizens need to contact their state representatives and speak out against Tlaib’s anti-Israel Resolution and speak up for Jewish people. Israel’s statehood is a miraculous work of God — not a catastrophe.

***

[Congressional Bills 117th Congress; From the U.S. Government Publishing Office]

[H. Res. 1123 Introduced in House (IH)] 117th CONGRESS, 2d Session, H. RES. 1123

IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, May 16, 2022.

RESOLUTION: Recognizing the Nakba and Palestinian refugees’ rights.

Whereas the United Nations General Assembly recommended on November 29, 1947, to partition palestine into two states against the wishes of Palestine’s majority indigenous inhabitants;

Whereas this partition plan nevertheless provided for the “Full protection for the rights and interests of minorities, including the protection of the linguistic, religious and ethnic rights of the peoples and respect for their cultures, and full equality of all citizens with regard to political, civil and religious matters”;

Whereas before the State of Israel declared its independence on May 14, 1948, there were already between 250,000 to 300,000 Palestinian refugees who were expelled or fled from their homes often after attacks by Zionist militias on major Palestinian cities and villages;

Whereas by the time the war ended with the signing of armistice agreements between Israel and neighboring Arab countries in 1949, establishing Israel’s sovereignty over 78 percent of Palestine, and, in the process, conquering an additional 23 percent of Palestine beyond those areas allocated to the Jewish state under the partition plan, there were at least 750,000 Palestinian refugees (roughly 75 percent of the indigenous population that had lived in areas that became Israel);

Whereas, by 1949, Israel had depopulated more than 400 Palestinian villages and cities, often demolishing all structures, planting forests over them, or repopulating them with Jewish Israelis;

Whereas Palestinians refer to this experience of uprooting, dispossession, and refugeedom as the Nakba (meaning “catastrophe” in English);

Whereas the Nakba refers not only to a historical event but to an ongoing process of Israel’s expropriation of Palestinian land and its dispossession of the Palestinian people that continues to this day through the establishment and expansion of approximately 300 illegal settlements and outposts in the occupied Palestinian West Bank in which approximately 674,000 Israelis reside as of 2020;

Whereas the United States knew of the scale and magnitude of the Palestine refugee crisis as it unfolded, as is documented in an October 1948 telegram to the President and Secretary of State from the Embassy of the United States to Israel, warning that the “Arab Refugee tragedy is rapidly reaching catastrophic proportions and should be treated as a disaster”;

Whereas the United States voted in favor of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 194 on December 11, 1948, which states that Palestinian “refugees wishing to return to their homes and live at peace with their neighbors should be permitted to do so at the earliest practicable date, and that compensation should be paid for the property of those choosing not to return and for loss of or damage to property which, under principles of international law or in equity, should be made good by the governments or authorities responsible”;

Whereas Palestinian refugees’ right of return is not only stipulated in a General Assembly resolution, but is also anchored in international law and in Article 13 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states: “Everyone has the right to leave any country, including his own, and to return to his country”;

Whereas, on December 8, 1949, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 302 establishing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, which the United States has financially supported on an almost continuous basis since its establishment;

Whereas of the more than 7,000,000 Palestinian refugees, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East provides much-needed social services to 5,700,000 Palestine refugees today;

Whereas international law also recognizes that descendants of refugees retain their rights as refugees, and that according to the United Nations, “Palestine refugees are not distinct from other protracted refugee situations such as those from Afghanistan or Somalia, where there are multiple generations of refugees, considered by UNHCR as refugees and supported as such. Protracted refugee situations are the result of the failure to find political solutions to their underlying political crises”; and

Whereas a just and lasting resolution requires respect for and the implementation of Palestine refugee rights as enshrined in United Nations General Assembly Resolution 194 and the Universal Declaration of

Human Rights: Now, therefore, be it Resolved, That it is the sense of the House of Representatives that it is the policy of the United States to–

(1) commemorate the Nakba through official recognition and remembrance;

(2) reject efforts to enlist, engage, or otherwise associate the United States Government with denial of the Nakba;

(3) encourage education and public understanding of the facts of the Nakba, including the United States role in the humanitarian relief effort, and the relevance of the Nakba to modern-day refugee crises;

(4) continue to support the provision of social service to Palestinian refugees through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East; and

(5) support the implementation of Palestinian refugees’ rights as enshrined in United Nations General Assembly Resolution 194 and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

***