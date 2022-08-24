Op-Ed: This is the Furthermost Threat to the U.S. Right Now and a Democrat Agrees

House Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, recently said that the greatest threat to our democracy is not Trump voters or parents protesting at school board meetings, but the permanent Washington elite which has weaponized the govt and teamed up with corporate media to intimidate and silence those who dare to disagree with them.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Freedom is under fire in our land of liberty. And freedom-loving citizens are waking up and smelling the coffee. The unprecedented FBI raid (a blatant and brazen attack on freedom) on former president Donald Trump’s home is percolating in pots across the country.

Matthew Holloway, senior staff writer at The Western Journal, penned an attention-grabbing commentary on former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s view of the greatest threat to America.

Gabbard, a Democrat, is expressing the same opinion as conservatives concerning the dire danger of deception in D.C.

Holloway writes, “Rather than pointing to the usual suspects like income inequality or white supremacy, as we expect to hear from a Democrat, Gabbard instead leveled her aim squarely at what she calls “permanent Washington,” and he surmises on whether she is referring to the “Deep State.”

Gabbard had the courage and conviction to reveal the mammoth menace recently on Fox News “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Democrat Gabbard further explained, “When you look at permanent Washington, you look at all the different hands that are involved. And as we’re seeing this whole situation play out over the last couple of weeks, we see very prominently placed is the national security state and the mainstream media. And you’ve outlined some of these changing narratives and new information when they see the old piece of information wasn’t quite having the impact that they wanted.”

A later tweet from Gabbard read: “The greatest threat to our democracy is not Trump voters or parents protesting at school board meetings, but the permanent Washington elite which has weaponized the govt and teamed up with corporate media to intimidate and silence those who dare to disagree with them.”

Gabbard is correct in her view on the Oval Office autocrats and their dealings with the mainstream media mafia. Will more Democrats speak out about the corrupt cabal holding freedom hostage?

Back in my younger days, I was a registered Democrat and there is an entire group of sane freedom-loving Democrats that disagree with the left-winged extremists’ agenda that is trying to destroy the sovereignty of the USA.

Kudos to Gabbard! Have a freshly brewed cup of coffee on me.