Op-Ed: Miami Dade School Board Jumping with Joy to be Largest US County with Conservative Majority￼ 

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
Miami-Dade, as well as additional school districts in Florida, could eventually lead down a long road of court dates to determine the legality of either side.
PORTSMOUTH, OH – Bring out the cake and punch. Turn on the dancing music. And applaud the courageous citizens of Miami Dade and Gov. DeSantis.  

In an August 23, article for The Blaze, journalist Carlos Garcia reported“Candidates backed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) successfully flipped control of the Miami Dade school board to Republican hands over controversy over race and gender studies. Monica Colucci and Roberto Alonso were also backed by the 1776 Project PAC, which was formed to combat the implementation of critical race theory in local public-school curricula.” 

“Both of our candidates in Miami Dade County, Florida just WON their elections, flipping the school board conservative. Miami Dade is now the LARGEST county in America with a conservative school board majority,” read a tweet from the 1776 PAC.

Monica Colucci tweeted, “I was pleased to join Governor @RonDeSantisFL’s Education Agenda Tour in Miami-Dade. As the next School Board member for District 8, I will keep woke ideologies out of the classroom, ensure curriculum transparency, and defend parental rights.” 

In addition, DeSantis, the Republican governor, is stepping into the non-partisan field to support 30 hand-picked candidates in 18 counties, including Flagler, Volusia and Brevard, according to a statement to WKMG-TV, a Florida station.  

“Although a parent’s role in their children’s learning evolves as kids grow, one thing remains constant: we are our children’s learning models. Our attitudes about education can inspire theirs and show them how to take charge of their own educational journey,” according to a 2012 article at PBS Kids.

Bring out the milk and cookies and celebrate!  

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a freelance columnist published in various national and international newspapers. She is a semi-retired therapist and educator and lives in Southern Ohio.

