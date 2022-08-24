Op-Ed: Is the United Nations a Friend or Foe to Israel?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Should Israel consider leaving the United Nations – along with the United States of America? File photo: Nexus 7, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The State of Israel declared its independence on May 14, 1948. Israel became a country, recognized by the United Nations, but not her neighbors. What has changed and why is the United Nations turning on Israel?

In a 2022 opinion piece for The Algemeiner, Dr. Mitchell Bard, director of the Jewish Virtual Library and a foreign policy analyst, takes issue with the UN’s treatment of Israel, “Over the years, the UN has become a forum for Israel bashing, with resolutions adopted year after year condemning Israel for a multitude of alleged sins, while ignoring the threats and terrorist attacks directed against it. President Obama’s UN ambassador, Susan Rice, described Israel’s treatment as “obsessive, ugly, bad for the United Nations and bad for peace.”

Bard continues, “According to UN Watch, since 2012, the UN General Assembly has voted on 180 resolutions related to Israel, and only 45 related to the rest of the world. The only reason the statistics aren’t similar in the Security Council is because of the United States veto. However, America has used that power only 37 times, and supported the Council’s criticism of Israel by its vote of support or abstaining roughly two-thirds of the time.”

“The examples are consistent with the UN’s longstanding pattern of ignoring terrorist attacks against Israel and only condemning Israel’s reaction to them. It is like defending arsonists and criticizing firefighters,” concluded Bard’s commentary.

The American Sovereignty Restoration Act would remove all U.S. involvement from the U.N. The bill was introduced in January 2017 by Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL3).

The John birch Society proclaims, “The UN’s very purpose is to establish a one-world government at the expense of its members’ sovereignty, and it continues to push for ultra-globalist policies. Furthermore, not only has the Biden administration pledged fealty to the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, but it is pushing for “reforming” (i.e. strengthening) the UN.”

“The U.S. bankrolls nearly 22 percent of the U.N.’s annual budget. Still, the U.N. continues to promote many ideals that attack American sovereignty. Most recently, the U.N. Security Council sided with Palestine and passed a resolution condemning Israel’s settlement in Jerusalem. Attacks against one of the United States’ greatest allies are just the most recent chapter in the UN’s dangerous agenda,” according to GovTrack Insider.

What would happen if both the United States and Israel chose to leave the United Nations?