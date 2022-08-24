ADVERTISEMENT

Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Pleads Guilty to DWI Crash, Sentenced to 3 Years Probation, $150 Fine, Three-Month Drinking & Driving Class

By Christopher Boyle
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

As part of a settlement deal with prosecutors, Pelosi’s lawyer entered a plea of guilty to a Napa County court judge on Tuesday to one count of Driving While Intoxicated and was sentenced to five days in jail – with credit for time already served following his arrest – plus three years of probation, a $150 fine, and is required to take an eight-hour court work program and a three-month drinking and driving class.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul, was sentenced earlier this week after pleading guilty to his May 28 drunk driving crash that totaled his brand-new Porsche sports car and a vehicle that he slammed into in California’s Napa Valley.

Pelosi, 82, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. PT after he reportedly blew through a stop sign on State Road 29 and crashed into a 2014 Jeep at an intersection while driving home from a party. Police responding to the accident reported that Pelosi had “red and watery” eyes and was “unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.”

After failing a field sobriety test, Pelosi – who reportedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.082 percent – was subsequently arrested and booked on two misdemeanors: driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 percent or higher causing injury. He was released the next morning after posting $5,000 bail, and would later plead not guilty to the changes.

The driver of the Jeep, Jesus Lopez, 48, said that he suffered several injuries from the crash, including soreness in his upper right arm, right shoulder and back, in addition to reoccurring headaches.

Pelosi will also have to install an ignition interlock device – a small breathalyzer that prevent users from being able to start their vehicle after drinking alcohol – on his car for the next year.

At the time of her husband’s arrest and release, Nanci Pelosi was receiving an honorary degree from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, where she also delivered the commencement address to the graduating class that day.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

