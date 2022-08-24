FEDS: Florida Man, 37,  Found Guilty of Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach Faces 44 Years When Sentenced In December

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Florida man was found guilty in the District of Columbia today of felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

According to federal authorities, William Rogan Reid, 37, of Davie, Florida, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating, or concealing a record, document, or other objects, both felonies, as well as five related misdemeanor offenses. Judge Dabney L. Friedrich returned the verdict after a trial in which Reid and the government agreed upon a stipulated set of facts regarding his conduct.

According to the stipulated facts, on Jan. 5, 2021, while traveling to Washington, Reid posted on social media that he was “going to get into some trouble tomorrow.” At approximately 1:09 p.m. on Jan. 6, he posted a video of individuals walking towards the Capitol, with superimposed text stating, “Time to storm the Capitol.” From about 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Reid was near the scaffolding set up on the West Terrace of the Capitol. At approximately 2:09 p.m., he climbed the steps under the scaffolding to join the front line of rioters who were confronting law enforcement officers.

Reid was among the first rioters to break through a police line and rushed up steps towards the Northwest Courtyard. Once there, he confronted another police line, where rioters again forced their way through. Reid climbed a set of bleachers, recorded another video, and then moved to the Senate Wing Door. He entered the Capitol Building at approximately 2:15 p.m. He moved through the Crypt, Rotunda, and Statuary Hall. He then headed towards the Speaker’s Lobby, entering a bathroom next to its entrance. Inside the bathroom, he damaged a television and water cooler.

On the morning of April 1, 2021, law enforcement officers arrived at Reid’s residence to execute arrest and search warrants. After officers arrived, Reid disabled and hid his cellphone with the intent to impair its availability for use in a criminal case against him.

Reid is to be sentenced on Dec. 7, 2022. He faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison on the obstruction charge, as well as a statutory maximum of 20 years for destroying or corruptly concealing documents or records. He also faces a total statutory maximum of four years in prison on the misdemeanor charges. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Miami Field Office. Valuable assistance was provided by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department, and the U.S. Capitol Police.

In the 19 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 860 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.