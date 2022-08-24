ADVERTISEMENT

Charlotte County Man Charged with Child Porn; Sheriff’s Office and FBI Task Force Investigate

By Jessica Mcfadyen
According to authorities, Robert Woodrow Wills, 65, was placed under arrest for one count of compiling or transmitting computer pornography involving a minor, one count of possession of child pornography, 10 or more certain images or any movie and one count of possession of child pornography.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – Between March 5, 2022 through July 25, 2022, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office along with the Fort Myers FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force began an investigation into the sharing of child pornography.

According to authorities, while connected to the internet, an IP address in the Charlotte County area was sharing files which were viewed and confirmed did depict child pornography. During the investigation, over 500 files of child pornography were directly shared.

On August 18, 2022, a Federal Search warrant was executed at an apartment on 28425 Chinquapin Drive in Punta Gorda, Florida in which numerous electronic devices were seized. Forensic analysis was completed in which evidence was recovered on four hard drives.

“The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI remain relentless in its mission to find, arrest and prosecute any individual who preys on our children. Whether this is done in person, or virtually, law enforcement has the tools and capabilities to uncover these crimes, locate these criminals and bring them to justice,” states Sheriff Bill Prummell.

On August 24, 2022, 65 year-old Robert Woodrow Wills was placed under arrest for one count of compiling or transmitting computer pornography involving a minor, one count of possession of child pornography, 10 or more certain images or any movie and one count of possession of child pornography.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

