Whistleblowers Claim Slew of “Illegal Behavior and Misconduct” Taking Place at FBI; Agency Is “Completely Out Of Control”

According to allegations in a letter sent by a female whistleblower, the FBI has been involved in varying levels of corruption including creating fake affidavits and involvement in sexual misconduct against fellow agents that are “ignored” by FBI Director Christopher Wray. File photo: Jonathan Weiss, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Several whistleblowers have come forward and made numerous allegations against the FBI, claiming that the law enforcement agency is “out of control” and engaged in “illegal behavior and misconduct,” including purportedly falsifying their caseloads and engaging in illicit sexual behaviors while on-the-clock.

According to allegations in a letter sent by a female whistleblower to Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX) of the House Judiciary Committee, the FBI field offices in Miami, Salt Lake City, Buffalo and Newark have been involved in varying levels of corruption including creating fake affidavits and involvement in sexual misconduct against fellow agents that are “ignored” by FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“The FBI is completely out of control and its culture and structure needs to change. Not only is the political bias completely out of control and disgustingly obvious, the FBI knows they will not be held accountable for their illegal behavior and misconduct,” the whistleblower said.

Before the August 8 raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate that reportedly uncovered as many as 300 classified documents in his possession, several whistleblowers had claimed senior FBI officials were showing signs of blatant political bias. Following the raid, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) – a staunch ally of Trump – put out a call for additional whistleblowers to come forward with any additional allegations against the agency.

Prior to the FBI’s raid on Trump’s estate, a string of whistleblowers had come forward with accusations of political bias against senior FBI officials. The Washington Field Office, which sent the agents to Florida to raid Trump’s estate, were facing its own set of allegations. Meanwhile, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claims that as many as 14 contacted him in the wake of the raid.

Whistleblowers have claimed that agents in the FBI are pressured to fake the size of their respective caseloads to “improve” their performance metrics, sign falsified affidavits, or to improperly classify cases as “domestic violent extremist” (DVEs) in order to support allegations the Biden Administration has made regarding the number of “domestic terrorists” in the country.