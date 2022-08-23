Trump Asks Judge To Freeze DOJ Investigation Until Special Master Appointed; Violated Protection Against Unreasonable Searches, Seizures

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Former US President Donald Trump has asked a judge to freeze the justice department’s investigation of files seized from his Mar-a-Lago home until a special master can be appointed to determine if any of the materials are protected by attorney-client privilege or other legal doctrines. File photo: Joseph Sohm, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PALM BEACH, FL – Lawyers representing former President Trump filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice on Monday, calling for the appointment of a special master to review materials that were seized from his Mar-A-Lago estate during a raid conducted by the FBI on August 8.

On the day in question, the FBI served a search warrant at Trump’s Florida residence that reportedly uncovered as many as 300 classified and top secret documents that the 45th President had taken with him upon leaving the White House; documents that Trump claims he had declassified, although it is currently unknown if this is actually the case or not.

Trump’s attorneys on Monday asked that the FBI be barred from examining the documents taken from Mar-A-Lago during the raid until a special master – a non-partial third party, typically a retired judge – can be appointed to determine if any of the materials are protected by attorney-client privilege or other legal doctrines.

In addition, Trump’s lawyers are insisting on being provided with a more detailed inventory of the items that were taken during the raid in order to determine if anything fell outside of the scope of the search warrant obtained by the FBI from a federal judge, such as his passports which have been returned.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



In the complaint filed on Monday, Trump’s lawyers argued that the FBI’s decision to search his property – the former President was in New York at the time – has yet to be properly backed by evidence of any wrongdoing, and claims that Fourth Amendment had been violated as a result.

The Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution specifically protects citizens from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government, however, is not a guarantee against all searches and seizures, but only those that are deemed unreasonable under the law.

“To date, the Government has failed to legitimize its historic decision to raid the home of a President who had been fully cooperative,” the complaint said.

Trump himself issued a statement following the announcement of his lawsuit against the DOJ, claiming that the FBI search had been completely without merit because he had already been willing to return the documents in question to the National Archives.

“This Mar-a-Lago Break-In, Search, and Seizure was illegal and unconstitutional,” Trump said. “And we are taking all actions necessary to get the documents back, which we would have given to them without the necessity of the despicable raid of my home, so that I can give them to the National Archives until they are required for the future Donald J. Trump Presidential Library and Museum.”

In response to Trump’s lawsuit, DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley said, “The Aug. 8 search warrant at Mar-A-Lago was authorized by a federal court upon the required finding of probable cause. The Department is aware of this evening’s motion. The United States will file its response in court.”