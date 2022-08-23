Op-Ed: Will the American Sovereignty Restoration Act Save the United States from Being Swallowed by the United Nations?

PORTSMOUTH, OH – I do not want the great United States of American to be absorbed into a global empire with a self-appointed dictator – do you? That’s what the American Sovereignty Restoration Act is all about – saving the USA from the clutches on the United Nations totalitarian one-world regime. Should the United States kick the United Nations to the curb? YES, and find out why by reading this article.

Brief History of the Formation of United Nations

As World War II was about to end in 1945, nations were in ruins, and the world wanted peace. Representatives of 50 countries gathered at the United Nations Conference on International Organization in San Francisco, California from 25 April to 26 June 1945. For the next two months, they proceeded to draft and then sign the UN Charter, which created a new international organization, the United Nations, which, it was hoped, would prevent another world war like the one they had just lived through.

At the same time, the United Nations is doing new work not envisioned for it in 1945 by its founders. The United Nations has set sustainable development goals for 2030, in order to achieve a better and more sustainable future for us all. UN Member States have also agreed to climate action to limit global warming.

The United Nations and World Economic Forum Connection

The UN-Forum Partnership was signed in a 2019 meeting held at United Nations headquarters between UN Secretary-General António Guterres and World Economic Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Climate change – Achieve clear, measurable and public commitments from the private sector to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, help create public-private platforms in critical high-emitting sectors, and scale up the services required to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Digital cooperation – Meet the needs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution while seeking to advance global analysis, dialogue and standards for digital governance and digital inclusiveness.

Excerpt from the mouth of Klaus Schwab in his 2020 book: “COVID-19: The Great Reset.”

“The world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”

The World Economic Forum (aka, New World Order, Liberal World Order, The Great Reset, The Global Reset) predicts a future that looks a lot like China’s country of communism. “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it,” is a slogan on Schwab’s website.

The John Birch Society Says to Kick United Nations to the Curb

“The United Nations, Deep State, and globalist elites do not just aspire to form a one-world government. They seek to take full control of the planet, including the economy, our country, our lives, and our children,” proclaims the leadership at The John Birch Society.

The John Birch Society is in favor of the U.S. withdrawing from the UN. “We are concerned Americans from many races, religious beliefs, and national origins. Since we were founded on December 9, 1958, we have been men and women of good character, humane conscience, and religious ideals who have worked together to safeguard the Constitution.”

Excerpts from John Birch Society:

The United Nations is one of the greatest threats to U.S. national sovereignty and the God-given freedoms of Americans. It is imperative that Congress pass and the president enact the American Sovereignty Restoration Act (ASRA), which would fully withdraw the U.S. from the UN and all its associated entities.

The UN’s very purpose is to establish a one-world government at the expense of its members’ sovereignty, and it continues to push for ultra-globalist policies. Furthermore, not only has the Biden administration pledged fealty to the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, but it is pushing for “reforming” (i.e. strengthening) the UN.

From the start, the UN was a project of the Deep State to achieve a one-world government. This goal is becoming increasingly apparent as the UN’s tentacles increasingly strangle the sovereignty of the U.S. and other countries.

What is the American Sovereignty Restoration Act?

The American Sovereignty Restoration Act (H.R. 7806) is pending in Congress. This bill would fully withdraw the U.S. from the United Nations and its associated entities, thus restoring U.S. national independence. The bill currently has five sponsors and cosponsors in the House.

H.R.7806 – American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2022, 117th Congress (2021-2022)

Sponsor: Rep. Rogers, Mike [R-AL-3] (Introduced 05/17/2022)

Committees: House – Foreign Affairs

The New American Says to Kick UN to the Curb

The article “United Nations: On the Brink of Becoming a World Government” illustrates the breadth of the United Nation’s reach. The UN and its many agencies and associated entities, including the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Global Development Learning Network, and the Office for Project Services have many offices around the world. The UN also has many thousands of “peacekeeping” soldiers stationed worldwide.

In summary, the United Nations has formed an alliance with the World Economic Forum in order to bring all countries under one umbrella for a one-world empire controlled and managed by a powerful person at the top of the pyramid and regional generals. America will lose sovereignty, freedom, civil liberties, and the U.S. Constitution.

Are American Politicians Selling Out the USA?

World Economic Forum members include: Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, Bill Gates, John Kerry, Al Gore. See names and titles of other members here and here.

What Can American Citizens Do?

Contact your U.S. representative and senators and urge them to get the U.S. out of the United Nations by passing the American Sovereignty Restoration Act. This is the single most important action for stopping Agenda 2030 (a UN program) and the Great Reset from being implemented in the U.S.

Pray daily for God to bless America, again.

Read alternative media sources.